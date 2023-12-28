The Immediate Measures group’s focus campaign once again uncovers illegal storage of fireworks

Vienna (OTS) – As part of the ongoing focus actions of the immediate measures group and the City of Vienna operations team, a concentrated action against the illegal sale of fireworks was carried out yesterday Wednesday in close cooperation with the police, the fire department and the municipal district office for the 12th district.

Illegal storage of dangerous pyrotechnic items was discovered in Vienna Hernals: around 150 kilograms of fireworks were stored in a business premises in a residential building without the necessary safety precautions, even though the approved quantity was 30 kilograms.

What is particularly worrying is that there was no suitable storage space for this quantity. Apart from the legal consequences, these grievances pose serious dangers for employees, residents and neighbors. Together with the fire brigade and the police, the excess quantity was therefore immediately confiscated and taken to a designated location.

As a reminder: About two weeks ago, 450 kilograms of fireworks were discovered without authorization in a business premises in Vienna Währing and were immediately confiscated.

The immediate measures group emphasizes the importance of complying with all legal regulations and safety standards and announces further actions.

Garo Chadoian, MSc
Press Spokesman – Municipal Directorate / Emergency Measures Group
Phone: +43 1 4000 75203
E-Mail: [email protected]

