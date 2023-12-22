The importance of replacing the cabin filter…

Air conditioning is now a component that comes in almost all new cars. Like other vehicle parts, it also needs maintenance. Today we present the importance of the cabin filter and explain the need for its change.

A “cabin filter” refers to an air filter installed in a vehicle’s ventilation system to improve interior air quality. Regularly replacing the cabin filter is important to ensure clean, healthy air inside your vehicle, as well as contributing to the proper functioning of the ventilation system.

According to the information, it is recommended that the cabin filter should be replaced once a year or every 15 thousand kilometers.

The cabin filter is made up of materials that capture and retain particles present in the air. Filters can be made of materials such as paper, synthetic fibers or charcoal, depending on the type of filter and the impurities to be filtered. When passing through the filter, the air is cleaned of unwanted particles, improving the quality of the air that is directed into the vehicle’s interior.

