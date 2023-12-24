#impressive #RPG #FREE #Steam #limited #time

Valve’s platform offers its users the possibility of playing this valued role-playing and fantasy game for free.

Like every week, Steam renewed its traditional offer in which it allows you to try it completely for free a video game for a limited time. On this occasion, the Valve platform applied this promotion to an impressive role-playing title which has thousands of players and great reviews.

The impressive RPG that is free on Steam for a limited time

This is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition, an epic RPG in which you embark on a journey to a kingdom ravaged by demons. Explore the nature of good and evil, discover the true price of power and become a mythical hero that exceeds any expectation.

In this role-playing and fantasy installment you can create any imaginable character with the flexibility, depth and richness of the rules of the first edition of Pathfinder. Choose from 25 classes, 12 races, and over a thousand spells, feats, and abilities to create your own playstyle.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition, free on Steam for a limited time

This incredible role-playing video game can be played for free until Monday, December 18. On the other hand, Steam it gave it a 75% discount until December 21, which leaves its price at only $4.99 for Argentina.

