The incidence of influenza in Latvia has increased twice

The incidence of influenza has increased twice in Latvia – if two weeks ago, 56 cases of influenza were detected in the country, then last week there were 111. The most cases were registered in Ventspils – 576.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in Daugavpils – 221.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. In Riga – 188.0 per 100,000 inhabitants, in Jelgava – 98.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, in Gulbene county – 62.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, in Jūrmala – 49.7 per 100,000 inhabitants and in Jēkabpils county – 46.6 per 100,000 inhabitants to the population. Last week, the highest morbidity was registered among children and young people aged 5 to 14 years.

Also, a significant increase in the number of acute respiratory infections is currently observed in many countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area (EU/EEA).

Meanwhile, a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases can be observed in Latvia – 112 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19, compared to 138 a week earlier. Last week, 10 patients with a severe course of the disease were treated in inpatients, compared to seven a week earlier. In total, 23 deaths of Covid-19 patients were registered in the age group “50 years and over”, in at least three cases Covid-19 was the main diagnosis.

The SPKC states that contracting Covid-19 and influenza often lead to a significant exacerbation of chronic diseases, which require hospitalization and can lead to death due to complications. In order to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, vaccination against seasonal flu and Covid-19 is recommended for everyone, however, it is especially recommended for people in the health risk group, whose diseases are often severe and who have a high risk of complications.

SPKC warns that the high incidence of Covid-19 is likely to remain until the end of spring, as in previous seasons. Therefore, vaccination against Covid-19 can significantly reduce the risks of severe illness for persons in the health risk group until the end of the Covid-19 epidemic season. SPKC emphasizes that vaccines against influenza and Covid-19 infection are safe and do not pose a risk to human health, even if the vaccination was carried out at a time when the person was infected with one of the mentioned infections.

For vaccination against Covid-19, “Pfizer BioNTech” vaccine “Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5” and “Novavax” vaccine “Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5” adapted for this season are available, which are suitable for the currently common omicron types of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including HV. 1 and JN.1.

This season, 112,476 residents have already been vaccinated against influenza with the vaccine paid for by the state, and 33,035 against Covid-19.