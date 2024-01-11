The incident of an Egyptian parliamentarian being caught red-handed in cheating… a new judicial decision

#incident #Egyptian #parliamentarian #caught #redhanded #cheating.. #judicial #decision

The Qena Administrative Court decided to refer the lawsuit filed by the representative to stop and cancel the decision to prevent her from completing the exams, to the Authority of State Commissioners to write the report on the lawsuit.

In a new incident where an Egyptian parliamentarian was caught cheating while taking university exams, the Qena Administrative Court decided today, Thursday, to refer the lawsuit filed by the representative to stop and cancel the decision to prevent her from completing the exams, to the Authority of State Commissioners to write the report on the lawsuit.

Representative Nashwa Mohamed Raif, a member of the House of Representatives in Assiut Governorate, had filed an urgent lawsuit against the decision of Dr. Ahmed Akkawi, President of South Valley University, to prevent her from completing the third year exams at the Faculty of Law, on the grounds that she was accused of assaulting and beating a faculty member while taking the exams to catch her cheating. .

The university had decided to refer the representative to Legal Affairs for investigation, in accordance with the text of Article 125 of the executive regulations of the Universities Organization Law No. 49 of 1972.

The incident began when a verbal altercation broke out between a student in the third year of the Faculty of Law, South Valley University, Enrollment Department, and a university professor responsible for monitoring exams, where the latter was able to catch the student red-handed cheating through headphones, while the incident developed and the parliamentarian assaulted and beat another monitor who tried to Intervention.

The university said that one of the faculty members’ assistants, an assistant lecturer, was passing by the third-year students at the Faculty of Law while taking the administrative judiciary exam, and during that time she heard a voice from one of the students while she was taking the exam.

The university explained that when the observer approached the student to confirm the sound coming from her, she discovered that she was wearing a wireless earphone connected to a device and was cheating on it, and immediately asked her to take this headphone out immediately.

The university indicated that the student refused to hand over the headset to the monitor and beat her, and when the supervisor tried to save her colleague, she also assaulted her. It later became clear that the student was a member of the House of Representatives, adding that a fraud report was immediately filed against her after she was caught red-handed.