The incredible flight of Elon Musk’s rival’s manned rocket

Jeff Bezos is very impressed with the success of the latest mission of his New Shepard rocket. After 15 months of downtime caused by a capsule failure, the company returns to the game and announces new manned flights.

The previous flight ended with a rocket crash and an unforeseen test of the capsule’s rescue system for space tourists. The launch was successful, but just over a minute after it, at an altitude of approximately 11 kilometers, an unspecified anomaly occurred in the operation of the hydrogen-powered BE-3 engine.

As a result, the rescue system was activated almost immediately, i.e. the solid fuel engines in the capsule were turned on, moving it a safe distance from the rocket so that it would not explode. The security system worked perfectly.

If there were space tourists on board, they might feel a strong pull and experience moments of horror, but probably nothing bad would happen to them. Meanwhile, today’s test was completely successful. The New Shepard rocket carried the capsule to an altitude of 108 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

The capsule then landed unscathed in the desert using parachutes. Interestingly, it was an experimental mission. There were 33 research payloads on board the capsule, over half of which were developed in cooperation with NASA. There were also charitable accents. One of the loads included 38,000 postcards that will be donated to a non-profit organization founded by Blue Origin called the Future Club. They are to go to the foundation’s donors and beneficiaries.

For now, the Amazon founder’s company does not indicate when the first tourist flights into space with a human crew will take place again. It is certain that such a mission will not take place this year. Jeff Bezos has big plans for space. The billionaire wants not only to give people the opportunity to travel in space to Earth’s orbit, but also to the Moon or Mars.

But that’s not all, his visions also include the construction of the first city in orbit, which would be inhabited by a million people. The goal here is to protect our civilization in the event of a space rock hitting us and leading to a global cataclysm. Then humanity could recreate itself, for example, on the Moon or Mars. Bezos also predicts that his company Amazon will deliver parcels to the first colonies on the Silver Globe.

