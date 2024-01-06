‘The Incredible Hulk’ is no longer the financially weakest film in the MCU

#Incredible #Hulk #longer #financially #weakest #film #MCU

For fifteen years, The Incredible Hulk (2008) was the title in the MCU (which was still in its infancy) with the lowest box office. There is now a new closure, because after two months in the cinema the final figures for The Marvels have been received.

The opening was already sad at $46 million dollars, but the global statistics may be worse. Visitors only had $205 million left for the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers (where she surpassed the billion mark with her first solo outing in 2019).

Similar to a DCEU title

The green smasher earned $264 million at the time. While reaching the billion-dollar mark used to seem the rule rather than the exception, this has now been reversed. With a budget of $220 million, The Marvels is now the biggest flop for Marvel Studios ever.

Interestingly enough, the sequel stands next to this Birds of Prey who earned about the same worldwide in 2020. This may yet tentatively suggest that female-led superhero films are still a hard sell for many people.

Rotten Tomatoes says something completely different

Of course, there’s been a lot of talk about “superhero fatigue.” However, on Rotten Tomatoes, The Marvels scores an average of 72%, so critically you can’t really call it a flop. Compare it with Eternals. It only scored 62%, but raised just over $400 million.