the incredible method of Dr Jimmy Mohamed

Came to promote his book “ Zero constraints, above all don’t change anything » on the TPMP set in March 2022, Jimmy Mohamed took the opportunity to give a tip that can quickly transform the lives of those who struggle to fall asleep. « All day long, we will be confronted with somewhat stressful information (…) to fall asleep we need a transition » like the little ones who need to take a break with a story just before going to bed, he compares. And to add: “ We also need a transition(…) the principle is simple. By controlling our breathingwe can fall asleep in 60 seconds. ».

“We will be able to fall asleep in 60 seconds” The advice of @Dr_moji to stay healthy in #TPMP 💤 pic.twitter.com/M86A0BoUSs — TPMP (@TPMP) March 15, 2022

Okay, but concretely, how to do it? « You need to take a breath for 4 seconds. You block for 7 seconds and you exhale for 8 seconds ». By repeating this breathing exercise three to four times, will allow the heart to slow down and that’s it! Ambassador of the 4-7-8 method, the words of Doctor Jimmy Mohamed are reassured by a recent study published in The Physiological Society ; which showed that this method would help soothe the nervous system, lower the heart rate, reduce blood pressure, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve concentration.

The 4-7-8 method, put forward by Dr. Andrew Weil, professor at Harvard and fervent defender of alternative medical approaches, draws inspiration from ancient meditation and breathing techniques. Its objective is to soothe the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and promote a state of relaxation conducive to sleep.

How to get to sleep easily? Advice from Doctor Jimmy Mohamed!

In the past, on the airwaves of Europe 1 in the show Well done for you, the most famous doctor of the PAF indicated that regularity in sleep schedule is the first step to ensuring a good night’s rest. Advocating establishing routines, he stressed the importance of sleep during the first part of the night, compared to staggered sleep schedules. Maintaining moderate light exposure before bed is another tip from Dr. Mohamed for preserve melatonin, the sleep hormone. He therefore recommends dim the lights at home and avoid screens. Additionally, the doctor suggests incorporating foods rich in melatonin, such as cherries, into your diet; and to indicate that melatonin is available in pharmacies without a prescription and can help promote sleep, without side effects, as long as the dose does not exceed 1.9 milligrams.

What does an adult’s typical night’s sleep consist of?

A typical night’s sleep for an adult is the repetition of a cycle which schematically comprises two phases which always follow each other in the same order. Lfirst, that of slow-wave sleepassociates a slowing of electrical brain waves (and their activity) with the progressively decreasing maintenance of muscle tone.

The second, that of paradoxical sleep, combines brain waves comparable to those of wakefulness, which reflect intense brain activity, with a disappearance of electricity emitted by the muscles, whose tone is abolished. At the end of this second phase, a micro-wake-up lasting a few seconds leads to a new cycle or to the sleeper waking up. The cyclical architecture of sleep time has given rise to many hypotheses. One of them assumes that we would have kept the sleep organization of our distant ancestors who lived in the wilderness, at the mercy of predators. Forced to remain on guard, they “completed” a sleep cycle, woke up to ensure that nothing threatened them, before starting a new cycle and so on. We, who have no reason to wake up periodically, chain the cycles in a single period. But ancestral heritage is present in our genes and is reactivated when necessary : this is witnessed by the mothers of young children who only sleep with one eye open, or the solitary sailors faced with the hazards of the sea. They cannot indulge in a full night and sleep in short periods, the time of ‘a complete cycle.

The multiple benefits of sleep

That sleep rests physically and nervously is obvious and, for a long time, we did not look at how it is more restorative than rest. We are beginning to glimpse it thanks to analyses, measuring devices, medical imaging and… experiments with sleep deprivation. And we thus discover that it has many other roles than resting the body. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that lack of sleep reduces physical and intellectual abilities, disrupts alertness and attention skills, and lengthens adaptation and reaction time. Many industrial disasters (and many car accidents) can be explained by sleep debt. Thus, the investigation report on the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986 concluded that the accident was due to an inappropriate decision linked to lack of sleep: “ Ground officials had only slept two hours the night before the accident and had been in operation since 1 a.m. on the day of the launch. » The first obvious conclusion is that sleep is essential to wakefulness!

Sleeping also saves energy and allows the repair of biochemical and physiological processes used in the waking state. Proof of this is that there is an increase in sleep duration in all situations that increase or have increased metabolic processes: intense physical exercise, pregnancy, fever or the period of puberty, during which the The teenager is growing up a lot. An old theory supposes that by reducing organic metabolism, sleep contributes to the elimination of toxins and waste produced in the waking state.

If a night of sleep alternates between two very different phases, the analyzes confirm what logic alone suggests: namely that slow and paradoxical sleep do not have the same functions. The slow-wave sleep phase has a role of maintenance, recovery and physiological restoration and is significantly prolonged in the first hours of the night in subjects who have previously suffered sleep deprivation.

It is also during slow-wave sleep that the secretion of several hormones (aldosterone, testosterone, prolactin, insulin and, above all, growth hormone, which has an essential role in protein metabolism) is increased. It is during this phase that children grow up. Those whose nights are disturbed by sleep apnea syndrome, which hinders slow-wave sleep, grow poorly because their growth hormone secretion is disrupted.

Targeted examinations also made it possible to observe that cell divisions multiply during this period. As evidence the peak of blood lymphocyte activity at the start of the night, which amounts to saying that our immune defenses are shaped at night and that sleeping poorly contributes to increased susceptibility to infections. This is also evidenced by the multiplication of epidermal cells, the maximum division of which occurs around one o’clock in the morning (if you are sleeping!): thus sleep prepares the skin for the day’s attacks.

Finally, recent medical imaging studies demonstrate that slow waves of the slow-wave sleep phase and the bursts of electrical activity that intersperse them are associated with increased activity of brain regions involved in memory consolidation. Remember, we were taught that a lesson reviewed before going to sleep is better remembered!

Numerous studies confirm this: the power of slow waves increases during the night following learning (and in particular that of a motor task), and the synapses which have been brought into play strengthen. New information acquired during the day is temporarily “stored” in a central structure of the brain, the hippocampus: during slow-wave sleep, it is transferred to another brain region where it is permanently recorded: the cortex. Functional imaging shows that the stronger the activity of the hippocampus, the better the learning is consolidated.

@dr.jimmy.mohamed 3 things that happen during sleep. #tiktokacademie ♬ original sound – Dr Mohamed Jimmy

Slow-wave sleep and REM sleep

If slow-wave sleep preserves and restores, paradoxical sleep builds and develops. Better yet: he has a key role in brain maturation. And it is no coincidence that it is predominant before and after birth: at the thirty-sixth week of fetal life, it occupies 50% of fetal sleep, when its duration is reduced to 20% of the adult’s sleep time and decreases further in old age. It is certain that paradoxical sleep also contributes to memorization: the nervous networks which were used during the day strengthen and consolidate during this phase of sleep.

Functional imaging work, which makes it possible to observe the modifications occurring in different brain areas during sensory, motor and cognitive stimulation, identifies the regions of the brain whose activity increases during paradoxical sleepL. This concerns in particular the areas involved in emotions and the processing of visual information, which explains the emotional and pictorial nature of dreams.

If the majority of us sleep on average seven to eight hours per night, 20% of subjects sleep more than eight hours and 23% less than seven. The difference in sleep time between short and heavy sleepers is essentially at the start of the slow-wave sleep phases, when their deep sleep and paradoxical sleep times remain within the average. The brain of short sleepers functions like that of a standard sleeper previously deprived of sleep: it increases the proportion of slow – and restorative – sleep. As for heavy sleepers, the organization of their sleep is the same as that of average sleepers, they simply have longer cycles. The cause is probably genetic.

