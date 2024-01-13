The Indian Ocean Commission celebrates its fortieth anniversary

Jean-Claude de l’Estrac, the founding father of the COI.

Time flies. It has already been forty years since the Indian Ocean Commission, IOC, was created. On January 10, 1984, the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement, known as the “Victoria Agreement”, formally established the IOC. For four decades, the IOC has led the collective action of its member states, the Union of the Comoros, France in Reunion Island, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles. Over the years, the missions and fields of intervention of the IOC have expanded to cover all of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of the United Nations.

The celebration evening was organized the day before yesterday at Balaclava in Mauritius. With the presence, among others, of the man considered to be the founding father of the COI, Jean-Claude de l’Estrac. Madagascar still hopes to benefit from this type of regional organization. For the moment, the Malagasy economy, for various parameters and multiple reasons, is not succeeding. It may be necessary to change the paradigm, the inevitable expression of the moment, to hope to reverse this fatalistic trend.

The COI nevertheless presents itself as “unique in Africa. It is the only exclusively island regional organization, which allows it to represent not only the voice of its member states but also that of other African island states. It is one of the expressions of the links that unite our territories and, even more, the expression of a political will to cooperate, the symbol of a common future,” declared

Pr. Vêlayoudom Marimoutou, Secretary General of the IOC who shared some results of the IOC for the region. These results cover various sectors: maritime security, health, regional connectivity, sustainable management of ecosystems and natural resources, etc.

Eric Ranjalahy