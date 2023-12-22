The individuals who sold driving licenses for 3,000 euros end up in front of the judges – News by sources

#individuals #sold #driving #licenses #euros #front #judges #News #sources

Individuals who sold driving licenses for 3,000 euros end up in front of the judges

Eight people were sent to court for illegally obtaining driver’s licenses. The criminal group was created by two driving instructors. Up to 3,000 euros were required for a driver’s license.

Eight people were sent to court for committing the crimes of forming an organized criminal group, inciting intellectual forgery and influence peddling, the criminal file being established as a result of the ex officio referral to the criminal investigation bodies of the judicial police within the DGA – Service Anticorruption Brașov County.

According to the indictment drawn up by the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Brașov Court, during the period 2013-2020, two driving instructors constituted a criminal group organized in order to help people who had a low level of schooling, as “beneficiaries ”, to pass the theoretical test to obtain the driving license category B, at SPCRPCIV Brașov, according to a press release sent on Thursday by the DGA

The sums of money claimed varied around 3,000 euros

“The two driving instructors rounded up several people, including family members, who had driving licenses for category B, while they were fictitiously attending the courses of some driving schools. Later, they signed up and participated in the theoretical test for obtaining the right to drive for other categories of vehicles, without the intention of promoting it, the purpose being to be in the examination room, to indicate to the “beneficiaries” the correct answers to the questions . In this way, the “beneficiaries” passed the theoretical test”, says the DGA.

Also, some of these “beneficiaries” were supported to establish, fictitiously, their residence within Brașov county, with the aim of taking the exam at SPCRPCIV Brașov.

As a result of the activities carried out by the police, approximately 200 people were identified who illegally obtained their driver’s license through this “method”, being investigated for the crime of inciting intellectual forgery, in the form of improper participation.

In the case, protective measures were ordered regarding the movable or immovable assets of the defendants, in the amount of approximately 490,000 euros.