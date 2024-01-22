The infallible (and quick) trick to remove stickers from your windshield

#infallible #quick #trick #remove #stickers #windshield

Currently, no seal is required on the windshield. The law has changed and neither the inspection nor insurance seal need to be visible on your car window. So, if you still have a sticker on your windshield, know that you can remove it.

Sometimes this can be a complicated task, but there is a trick circulating on social media that makes it easier to remove a sticker, no matter how stuck it is.

Just have a microfiber cloth, a soft drink and a plastic spatula with you. Here, plastic is important, so as not to put any scratch on your car’s glass.

Keep the images and try it yourself if you want to remove stickers from your vehicle.

