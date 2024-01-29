The Infinix Smart 8 Pro was introduced

The Infinix Smart 8 Pro was introduced, the mobile came with a 50 megapixel main camera, a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek processor.

After last year’s Infinix Smart 8, a few weeks ago an Indian Infinix Smart 8 was introduced, which differed in its specifications from the previous model, bringing MediaTek Helio G36, a 50 megapixel main camera and Android 13 Go based XOS system.

This Indian Infinix Smart 8 has now arrived under the name Infinix Smart 8 Pro. In addition to the above, it has a 6.6-inch, 90-hertz HD+ resolution display with a dynamic island-like magic ring, and the 5000 mAh battery can be charged with 10 watts.

A later feature of XOS 13 is the possibility to make WhatsApp calls without adding the user’s phone number in the app.

The Smart 8 Pro will be available in 4 GB / 64 GB and 8 GB / 128 GB options, and microSD expansion is also supported.

The selfie camera is 8 megapixels and the main rear camera is 50 megapixels, which is accompanied by an AI lens.

The phone comes with USB-C, 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint reader, DTS audio processing and 200% “super volume turbo”.

The device comes in black, gold, white and blue colors, availability and pricing details have not been revealed yet, but we do know that the 4GB / 64GB edition of the Smart 8 in India will cost INR 7,499, which translates to approx. It costs HUF 32,305.

