The ingenious Clicks case adds a physical keyboard to the iPhone. It will thus resemble the legendary BlackBerry – MobilMania.cz

It was slowly but surely starting to look like physical keyboards would disappear forever into the abyss of history, but the British company Clicks Technology has now come up with an accessory that strongly reeks of the old days. It offers a case for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which includes an integrated physical keyboard.

Clicks case with integrated keyboard

The product, referred to as Clicks Creator Keyboard, is offered on its website in two color variants: yellow (BumbleBee) or gray (London Sky). The start of deliveries to customers is planned for February 1st for the iPhone 14 Pro version, March for the iPhone 15 Pro version and an unspecified early spring for the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant.

Case with integrated keyboard

In essence, it is about a silicone cover or case that has an integrated physical keyboard in the lower part, which will make the iPhone look a bit like a BlackBerry phone in its heyday. The keyboard does not require power as it connects to the phone via the USB-C or Lightning connector. Because it is connected directly to the phone, there is no need to deal with charging it or pairing it via Bluetooth.

Obal Clicks

The keyboard offers handy shortcuts for iOS functions – for example, press CMD + H to go to the home screen or CMD + Spacebar to start search. It supports voice input, and those who like to type in the dark will definitely appreciate its backlight.

After installing the case, the virtual keyboard will be disabled from the iPhone screen, thereby frees up valuable screen space. This almost doubles the screen space that users can use for apps and content immersion.

You can also order from the Czech Republic

According to Clicks Technology co-founder Michael Fisher “Clicks brings the tactile feel and precision of a physical keyboard to iPhone, so users don’t have to wait until they’re back at their desk to create or communicate with the satisfying feedback that only physical buttons can provide.”

The case is available in two colors

Foreign sources report on this news with evident enthusiasm and slight sarcasm. For example, the website Digital Trends refers to the keyboard case as “crazy”, noting that the result feels retro, but perhaps modern at the same time.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard accessory will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, which will take place from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. The version for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro costs 139 US dollars (i.e. in conversion 3130 CZK), the variant for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $159 (i.e. in conversion 3580 CZK). The case with an integrated keyboard can be ordered on the manufacturer’s website to a Czech or Slovak address.