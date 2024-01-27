The Ingenuity drone has ended its mission. It was revolutionary for Mars research

#Ingenuity #drone #ended #mission #revolutionary #Mars #research

Ingenuity, the first successfully operating helicopter on Mars, ended its mission after less than three years. One of the greatest inventions of space engineering to date has become the first man-made machine to fly under control on an alien planet. And not just once, but exactly 72 times. And in doing so, he exceeded the expectations of scientists many times over.

Human space exploration changed forever on April 19, 2021. The first successful flight of the Ingenuity helicopter over the surface of Mars was watched by people around the world. NASA gave him hope for a maximum of five flights. “What Ingenuity has accomplished has far exceeded all realistic expectations. It has flown higher and farther than we thought possible,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said.

In total, Ingenuity, which translates to ingenuity or wit, spent over two hours in the air and flew 18 kilometers. It reached a height of 24 meters and moved at a maximum speed of 36 km/h. On January 18 of this year, it took off for the last time, otherwise it could very likely continue to function. When landing, however, the rotor touched the surface of the planet.

​”Rotor je made of a special fiber and has a special contour. Thanks to this, the helicopter could fly in a one percent atmosphere and not a hundred percent, as we have on Earth,” said Bill Nelson. Ingenuity landed on Mars attached to the bottom of the Perseverance probe in February 2021. Originally, it was only supposed to fly itself and not have anything to do with the work of the rover In the end, however, he proved to be an excellent helper and tool that changed the exploration of Mars forever.

“He always looked higher and ahead, so he checked the space Perseverance was supposed to look into, where he was supposed to travel, and the technicians knew in advance what was behind the nearest trough, behind the nearest peak,” explains cosmonautics popularizer Milan Halousek. Perseverance will now have to do without a partner. But NASA is already working on a larger and more powerful drone prototype for the next mission. The details are not known.

