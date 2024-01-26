The International Court of Justice in The Hague obliged Israel to prevent acts of genocide

#International #Court #Justice #Hague #obliged #Israel #prevent #acts #genocide

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague partially accepted the submission made by South Africa, which the African country submitted in the context of the lawsuit in which it accuses Israel of the genocide committed against the Palestinians in Gaza. The UN court did not rule on the question of whether Israel is actually committing genocide – it could take years to determine – but it imposed “temporary protective measures” on Israel.

Based on the decision read by Joan E. Donoghue, the president of the panel, the ICJ recognizes the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a fact and obliged Israel to take the necessary immediate steps against the deterioration of the situation and the bite of the humanitarian disaster:

It must do everything it can to prevent “acts of genocide” against Palestinians – ranging from killing members of the group to “preventing births” and causing harm.

He must guarantee that the army does not commit acts of genocide.

It must prevent or punish any public speech that could be interpreted as an incitement to genocide in Gaza.

It should facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations to support the population, and ensure that aid organizations can reach the needy.

It must prevent the destruction of any evidence that can be used to establish the fact of genocide.

It must submit a report on the implementation of ICJ regulations within one month.

In addition to specific regulations, the court expressed “serious concern” about the fate of the hostages held by Hamas and called on the terrorist organization to release them immediately. Among the accepted demands, one of the most important points, the call for an immediate ceasefire, is not included.

The decision is binding, i.e. it cannot be appealed. Another issue is that the body does not have the means to enforce it – in March 2022, the ICJ also called on Russia to immediately suspend its aggression against Ukraine, but Moscow simply ignored the decision.

Friday’s decision was made “prima facie”, i.e. based on a first, superficial reading, based on facts such as the number of victims or refugees. But the ICJ also considered whether there was a threat of “irreparable harm” and whether there was a “need for urgent action”.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, in alliance with some smaller terrorist organizations launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. A total of 1,200 people died in the terrorist attacks carried out by around 3,000 armed men – mostly civilians – and the number of injured exceeds 3,000. Those attacked were subjected to serious atrocities, many were raped and tortured. The attackers also took 240 hostages, of whom at least a hundred are still being held deep in the tunnel system under Gaza.

More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israeli air and ground offensive launched to destroy Hamas, of which roughly 9,000 may be armed, and at least 70 percent of the victims are women or minors. In addition to the fatalities, almost 65,000 people were injured. In recent months, almost half of the housing stock in Gaza has been completely destroyed, more than 80 percent of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the zone had to leave their homes, and the internally displaced are facing the risk of famine and epidemics.

His decision is binding, but he cannot enforce it

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is not the same as the International Criminal Court (ICC), which also operates in The Hague. The latter judges specific crimes against humanity and war crimes – it currently investigates suspicious cases on both sides. The ICJ, on the other hand, examines the legal responsibility of countries and only has jurisdiction over the 153 member states that signed the 1948 UN Genocide Convention; South Africa was also able to cite Israel before the ICJ because both countries are signatories.

The ICJ consists of 15 judges, who are elected by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. In addition to them, the litigants also delegate a judge for judgments in specific cases.

The court’s decision is binding and there is no appeal against it; however, no means are available to the UN to implement it.

Israel has already announced in advance that it will not obey a possible cease-fire call, and called the procedure initiated by South Africa illegal and baseless.

Israeli representatives at the court on January 12, 2024 – Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen

Netanyahu: It is a shame that the possibility of genocide could arise against Israel

Despite the fact that, according to Israeli newspaper reports, Benjamin Netanyahu asked the members of his cabinet to wait for their reactions to the official position, several extreme members of the government described the Hague decision as anti-Semitic. The Prime Minister himself stated

We will continue to defend ourselves while adhering to international law.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel will continue to fight until “total victory” and the release of all Israeli hostages, and will ensure that “Gaza can no longer pose a threat to Israel.” According to him, the fact that the ICJ was willing to discuss a complaint accusing Israel of genocide is “shameful” in itself.

On the other hand, South Africa, which accuses Israel, evaluated the ICJ’s decision as a “decisive victory” in terms of the rule of international law, which is also an “important milestone” in the process of Palestinian justice.

A Hamas official interviewed by called the ICJ’s decision an important step in the effort to isolate Israel and confront its crimes in Gaza. The terrorist organization, which obviously does not conform to any international standards, considers it necessary to force Israel to comply with the resolution, even by force.

The scandalous statements of the politicians of the ruling party were read against Israel

The procedure was initiated by the Republic of South Africa against Israel in December 2023. According to the prosecution’s arguments, genocide does not require a declaration of intent, “the pattern emerging from the actions and the related intent are what can justify the suspicion.” Hearings in the case were held on January 11 and 12 in The Hague.

The lawyers of the African country presented the current war and Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians in a broader historical context, which they believe can be described as 75 years of apartheid, 56 years of occupation and 16 years of blockade.

The strongest arguments were provided by the statements of members of the Israeli political and military leadership suggesting genocidal intent. Minister of Heritage Protection Amichai Eliyahu could imagine several deaths for the Palestinians, from the atomic bomb to starvation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself threatened the Gazans with a biblical-level apocalypse – and although serious doubts arose regarding the correctness of the Prime Minister’s words regarding the “Amalekites” interpreted by the public (including the representatives of the prosecution), the threat seeped into the lyrics of the biggest Israeli hit of recent weeks.

Israel mentions blood libels

The defense against the charge confines the interpretation of the conflict to narrower time frames and a narrower historical context; considers the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 to be the beginning of the examined period. The legal team representing the defense of Israel also drew the court’s attention to the fact that the terrorist organization has been continuously firing rockets at populated areas of Israel since October 7, and does not even try to limit its strikes to military targets.

The defense also argued that according to the definition of genocide laid down in 1948, the extreme number of victims does not in itself constitute genocide, and genocide requires the intent to destroy a specific community. According to them, it is clear from the statements and decisions of the Israeli leaders that they strive to separate Palestinian militants and civilians, and that the war will be waged exclusively against Hamas.

The defense acknowledged the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza, explaining this by the fact that terrorist organizations in Gaza hide in civilian facilities and among civilians, so the attacks against them inevitably claimed many civilian lives. Moreover, according to the defense, Israel follows the provisions of international law and allows aid shipments into the operational area (the ICJ ruled that the Israeli measures taken to protect civilians were insufficient).

In addition to the legal argument, Israel also used harsh political adjectives, referring to anti-Semitic motivations, calling the proceedings a “blood libel”, and describing South Africa as the “legal wing of Hamas”.

Why did South Africa file the lawsuit?

Why exactly does South Africa, which is not at all interested in the power-political games in the Middle East, accuse Israel of genocide? The answer lies in the fact that South Africa maintained friendly relations with Israel during the apartheid regime, and the political organizations of blacks exposed to systematic racial discrimination and atrocities – such as the African National Congress, which has been in power since the abolition of apartheid – regarded the Palestinians as fellow-destined.

The community of destiny is strengthened by the fact that Israel follows the “Bantustan model” in the West Bank, i.e. it divides the Palestinians, who in 1967 were still an ethnic bloc, into politically and economically unviable communities with the Jewish settlements, the connecting road network reserved for Israelis only, and the military checkpoints. .

South African representatives in court on 12 January 2024 – Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen

It can serve as the basis for lawsuits and sanctions

Despite Israel’s advance notice that it would not recognize an interim resolution calling for a cease-fire, the very fact that it considered the proceedings a factor and marshalled large forces in its legal defense shows that the Jewish state is aware of the political weight of the ruling. . The Israeli leadership knows that the ICJ’s decision will greatly influence the international perception of the Gaza conflict, and even, since the charge brought the charge of genocide into the context of the last 75 years, it will also affect the perception of Israel, which is defined as a democratic state of law. In the future, it is conceivable that it could serve as a legal basis for launching lawsuits against certain Israeli persons and interests, and for sanctions against Israel.

The procedure also made the Israeli public, isolated from the scenes of destruction and suffering in Gaza, aware of the measurable cost of the war in Palestinian lives. But in the meantime, the charge of “genocide” arouses displeasure in Israel, which traces its existence back to the Holocaust, which necessitated the 1948 convention condemning genocide. The term “genocide” itself was coined by a Jewish lawyer, Raphael Lemkin, to describe Nazi Germany’s actions aimed at exterminating European Jews.

However, there is an expert opinion that it is a bad approach to clash two mutually exclusive narratives, while they believe that Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, and the systematic illegal practice against the Palestinians since 1948, culminating in the destruction of Gaza, can be true at the same time.