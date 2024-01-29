The international organization that helps the Palestinians is in huge trouble – Donors are backing out one after another due to the scandal that broke out on Friday

#international #organization #helps #Palestinians #huge #trouble #Donors #backing #due #scandal #broke #Friday

Western countries have announced one after the other that they will suspend financial support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) after Israel announced: several employees of the international organization helped the terrorist organization Hamas in carrying out the attacks on October 7, 2023.

The United States was one of the first to react: the State Department ordered a halt to the payments on Friday. Despite acknowledging UNRWA’s key role in delivering essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, funds have been frozen due to alleged abuses.

In response to the allegations, UNRWA launched an internal investigation. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said 12 agency employees are accused of participating in the aforementioned attack.

Filippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, expressed concern about the suspension of aid. He stressed that such sanctions against an entire community, based on accusations against individuals, could seriously disrupt vital humanitarian efforts throughout the region, especially in the Gaza Strip. Lazzarini stressed that punishing an agency during a time of conflict and political instability is “grossly irresponsible.”

UNRWA took immediate action, terminating several of its colleagues and promising a thorough investigation into Israel’s allegations. Meanwhile Israel has announced that it will ban UNRWA from operating in the Gaza Strip after the war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was reportedly “horrified” by the developments and ordered Lazzarini to speed up the investigation process.

A total of ten countries, including the United States, have announced that they will suspend UNRWA support for the duration of the investigations: Germany, Australia, Finland, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and most recently, according to Fox, Japan.

Cover image credit: Ibrahim Khatib/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images