The International Space Station training program is tough, but it’s vital for astronauts – PCW

The ISS crew devotes several hours a day to training, and it is not a matter of choice.

Launched in 1998, the International Space Station (ISS) welcomed its first long-term residents in the fall of 2000, and in the 23 years since then, the crew has been continuously on board the monster speeding at more than 27,000 km/h: now a 7-member crew team is working up there, making important observations and scientific experiments in the space environment.

We are all familiar with the spectacular footage of astronauts floating in weightlessness, but it is perhaps less well known that the residents of the space station otherwise face significant risks from persistent microgravity, and therefore must follow a strict training program to protect themselves from adverse health consequences. Yes, but how do we train where lifting traditional weights is out of the question? This is not an obstacle to engineering ingenuity either.

In the absence of gravity, the muscle and bone mass of astronauts can decrease drastically due to the lack of stress, which can not only have serious consequences when returning to Earth, but can also negatively affect the functioning of the cardiovascular system. For this reason, the crew of the International Space Station devotes 2.5 hours a day six days a week to exercise, which includes preparation, setting up equipment and unloading.

In practice, astronauts spend an hour every single day on the ARED (Advanced Resistive Exercise Device) fitness machine, which is built around a bar that can be moved in several directions and uses vacuum cylinders instead of useless weights up there to exert the resistance needed to strain the muscles. The amount of this can be varied by the staff at will, just like loading weights on a Smith strength frame. You can see the structure in action in the video below:

However, it is far from over here, as the astronauts also have to do 30-40 minutes of cardio, for which they also have a 500-watt bicycle and a treadmill at their disposal. For these, the engineers had to overcome the challenge that the astronauts would not push themselves away from the machines while running or pedaling. Straps are meant to ensure this, and special anti-vibration solutions must also be used, as the vibration caused by violent movement can even damage the structure of the ISS. There is also a video of these machines, and of course they look quite different from the hyper-ergonomic equipment of downtown gyms:

At NASA’s Johnson Space Center, a separate team, the Astronaut Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation Group, is responsible for developing the training program for astronauts serving on the ISS, and the group’s leader, Bruce Nieschwitz, is the Digital Trendsspeaking to him, he said that training is important not only for the body, but also for the spirit – just like on Earth.

“We know from field studies that exercise improves mood and helps with sleep and the like. We’re not just concerned about muscle strength and size. We definitely want to encourage crew members to feel 100% normal. themselves, even in such a very strange and unnatural environment.”

To this end, Nieschwitz’s team develops complex training programs that move several large muscle groups at the same time, and of course there is no shortage of training with a variable number of repetitions, strength or endurance focused trainings, and in the case of cardio, the intensity is also varied. The astronauts are thus maintained by a varied fitness program, as if they had a personal trainer, with the not insignificant difference that here a whole team of NASA experts supervises the fitness and monitors their needs.

In the meantime, forward-looking engineers are also looking for new solutions to preserve and improve the health of astronauts, one of which is promising research being carried out by specialists from the European Space Agency (ESA). ESA scientists are investigating the potential of electrical stimulation of muscles. The procedure called neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) is primarily used on Earth as a rehabilitation tool, and although it cannot replace training by itself, it can make it more effective as a supplement.

And these aspirations go beyond the ISS, as humanity also has big plans for long-term life in space on the Moon and Mars, which will require smaller, more advanced and lighter equipment to protect the astronauts’ health.