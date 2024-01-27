The Internet shouted “Cloud invoices are getting more and more difficult to win.” The Ministry of Finance explained: The winning rate is still higher than traditional invoices | Lifestyle | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#Internet #shouted #Cloud #invoices #difficult #win #Ministry #Finance #explained #winning #rate #higher #traditional #invoices #Lifestyle #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Life Center/Reported by Lai Junyou

▲The Ministry of Finance stated that the probability of winning the exclusive prize for cloud invoices is much higher than that for traditional invoice prizes. (Picture/Information picture)

Please read on….

Unified invoice prize draw in November and December of 2020! In addition to traditional invoice redemption, many people are also looking forward to the “Cloud Invoice Exclusive Award” launched by the Ministry of Finance. However, some are happy and some are sad. Some netizens lamented that they have not won the exclusive award after using vehicle invoices for 3 years. There are even netizens on Dcard. Is it getting harder to discuss cloud invoicing? In this regard, Section Chief Lin Youhui, press liaison of the Ministry of Finance, said that the number of users of cloud invoices has increased, but the number of exclusive prize groups is adjusted every year, and the probability of winning is higher than that of traditional invoices, so the public is still encouraged to use invoice vehicles to win more prizes. Chance.

After the latest unified invoice lottery was drawn, many netizens left messages on Dcard to report the good news. Many netizens won an exclusive cloud award of 500 yuan. Some netizens even won 6 exclusive awards of 800 yuan in addition to traditional invoices. However, some netizens wailed, ” More than 10,000 invoices were sent, but half of them were not successful.” “I have been using the invoice vehicle for more than 3 years and have never been successful, not even an exclusive award.” “I have been using the vehicle for more than 1 year and have never been successful.” Some netizens even questioned Is it getting harder and harder to win exclusive cloud awards?

A reporter from “Sanli News Network” actually checked the “Cloud Invoice Exclusive Prize Winning Numbers” section on the official website of the Ministry of Finance. There were 1.65 million groups awarded for 500 yuan, 100,000 groups for 800 yuan, 16,000 groups for 2,000 yuan, and the maximum prize was 1 million. There are 30 groups and all winning numbers are listed.

Chief Lin Youhui, press liaison of the Ministry of Finance, told “Sanli News Network” that unlike the traditional invoice lottery method, the cloud invoice exclusive award is to draw the number of groups of corresponding awards from the logged-in cloud invoice numbers. However, according to the financial information of the Ministry of Finance According to statistics from the center, as of the end of September 2020, the rate of Chinese people using vehicles to store cloud invoices reached 53.22%, which is much higher than 47.19% in 2011. Therefore, many people believe that it is increasingly difficult to win the exclusive cloud invoice award.

However, Lin Youhui said that the chance of winning exclusive prizes on cloud invoices is much higher than that on traditional invoices, and the number of sets of exclusive prizes will be adjusted on a rolling basis depending on the funding. Therefore, the public is still encouraged to use more invoice vehicles. After matching the traditional invoice numbers, there are still One more chance to win, and you might be the next millionaire.