The invasion of this insect scares people in Slovakia: There are more and more of them! The expert spoke

#invasion #insect #scares #people #Slovakia #expert #spoke

BRATISLAVA – Slovaks are increasingly finding these little-known insects in their homes. They can create their nests in a short time and they most often choose window frames, external blinds, sitting on the terrace, but also spaces under the roof or the corner of a prefabricated pantry.

Slovaks thus meet the so-called southern kutavka more and more often. These are two invasive species from Asia and America, which can build their typical looking nests in the shape of neat chambers within a few hours. They have been occurring in Slovakia for twenty years, but they still inspire terror.

The President honored the victims of the Holocaust at the memorial in Bratislava (Source: TASR/Martina Kriková)

They look similar to a wasp, and entomologist Vladimír Smetana deals with their research, reports the website My Levice. Entomologist Vladimír Smetana has specimens from over a hundred locations in his collection. University student Lucia Glajšeková also joined the research of this specific insect, documenting the nests and their occurrence together with the entomologist Smetan. People also send them photos and ask for advice on how to proceed with these nests.

Are they also dangerous for humans?

According to the available information, woodpeckers are not dangerous for humans, but the sight of their nests and their contents can really scare people. Inside their nests, people can find a lot of dead spiders. “The female hunts spiders and other insects by paralyzing them with her stinger. In the chamber, she lays eggs on the spider’s body, which develop into larvae. It feeds on paralyzed prey. A few weeks later, the larva develops into an adult cuttlefish and flies out of the chamber.” Vladimír Smetana described their life for the My Leftia regional website.

“The weevil comes from Central Asia and India, and this type of insect probably arrived in Europe in the early 1980s along with the transport of goods. It has successfully acclimatized in our territory and today it is a numerous species especially in Central Europe”. stated Aleš Bezděk from the Institute of Entomology of the Biological Center of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic for denik.cz. He also added that the female only uses her sting to paralyze spiders and is not dangerous for humans. The buzzard is not an endangered species, so people can dispose of it even with its nests.