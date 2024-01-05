The iPhone 17 can also bring a big improvement in one of the most used functions – PCW

#iPhone #bring #big #improvement #functions #PCW

A reliable source dropped an exciting rumor about Apple’s mobile phones coming next year.

As we recently reported in a summary article, in recent months the leakers have been remarkably concerned with the iPhone 17 model family, which is expected to debut in the fall of 2025, so although we still have to wait until the release of the iPhone 16, quite a lot of information could have been revealed about Apple next year about your incoming devices. Among the more exciting rumors is that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may come with under-display facial recognition sensors, and that the latter may include a four-times larger, 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Now, however, another, so far unvoiced, camera report has come to light.

The source of the tip is Ming-Chi Kuo, who, as a supply chain expert, has been sharing often-accurate predictions about upcoming Apple products for more than 10 years. This time, the analyst reported on his own blog that the iPhone 17 will no longer have a 12-megapixel but a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, which comes from a manufacturer called Genius.

Kuo knows that the selfie camera will also be more advanced in terms of its structure, so it will use a 6-layer layout instead of the current 5. The expert expects that this new camera module will be roughly twice as expensive as the previous one, which will significantly increase Genius’ income. The interesting thing about the report is that Kuo specifically mentions iPhone 17, which may even indicate that the new selfie sensor will not only come to the more expensive Pro and Pro Max models, but of course we cannot rule out that the analyst simply does not have information about this. that’s why he doesn’t want to go into details.

Kuo also made two predictions regarding the iPhone 16, which are the 9to5Mac are consistent with previous reports from other sources. One of these is that the iPhone 16 Pro series, expected by September 2024, will already have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and this time the plain Pro edition will also receive the 12-megapixel, 5X zoom periscope camera, which also comes from Genius. .