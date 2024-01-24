The iPhone will be better protected against thieves. Download the new update

The iOS operating system update with release 17.3 has arrived for the iPhone. You can find it classically in the software update menu in the phone settings under the General section. We always recommend downloading official updates as soon as possible, in addition to new functions, there are often fixes for various software errors that you don’t even need to know about.

iOS 17.3 brings one important new feature, better security of a stolen phone. The new function can be found in the phone settings in the Face ID and kd section, where you can find the option Stolen device protection. With the installation of a new version of the system, it will be automatically turned on, you can turn off this function here. However, if you leave it active, your device will receive several interesting security updates.

iPhone sm will be able to detect if your device is in an unknown place, specifically outside of home and work and other similar places. In such situations, the phone will automatically stop requiring the use of biometrics to access content, without the possibility of bypassing it with any other sending code. Therefore, if someone steals your phone and also knows your password, they will not be able to access your phone outside of your location.

Typically, this happens first in cases where someone in a public place, for example, has caught a glimpse of the PIN, steals the phone and tries to unlock it elsewhere. The same requirement of biometrics prevents further significant changes in your user account or unauthorized use of payment cards.

This update applies if you or someone else wants to change your Apple password or make other basic changes to your user data. In such a case, after starting this event, you have to count for an hour and take the following action with the help of biometrics.

The last noticeable change, besides the general tuning system, is the creation of a shared list of music in Apple Music, where the appearance of the list can be modified collectively. The iOS 17.3 update is available for XS/XS Max, XR, SE 2nd and 3rd generation models and all new models from iPhone 11 dl.

