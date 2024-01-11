The Irishman drank a lethal amount of beer and didn’t even get a hangover

#Irishman #drank #lethal #amount #beer #didnt #hangover

We strongly advise against following his example.

An Irish man bragged on social media that he had delighted his body with 81 pints of beer over the course of three days, reports the Daily Star.

Sean Bryan On Facebook, he shared with his followers the feat he had done against his health before New Year’s Eve. The man from Kilkenny, Ireland, started drinking at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, in a local pub, and on the last day of the year, at around 9 p.m., downed the eighty-first pint of the drink – presumably thanks to this, he fell asleep before midnight .

The Irish man’s favorite drink is Guinness, and in three days he contributed about 400 euros (about 150,000 forints) to the brand’s success – although this is almost an insignificant amount compared to the roughly 10 million forints that a British couple won for Nagy -They drink a pint of beer in every pub in Britain.

Under his post, several people indicated to the 33-year-old that he was a “stupid” and exposed himself to a serious health risk, but Bryan believes that it was not dangerous, since it was only a one-time event (where one-time means that it was a broke his previous record of 78 pitchers). He also added that he didn’t even feel a hangover after the action, and that his friends had already given him the next challenge, that he should consume 100 pints of beer, but he threw it back, saying that even he thought it would be impossible to complete.

While we don’t recommend that anyone follow Bryan’s example, if someone ends up feeling hungover after consuming even a small amount, the bad news is that it’s a misconception that we sweat the hangover out.