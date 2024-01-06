The iron broom will be moving soon. They set key dates in the companies

#iron #broom #moving #set #key #dates #companies

Companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the State Treasury must prepare for changes. They won’t be quick, but they seem inevitable. There is more and more evidence of this.

The first Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders have already appeared in the calendars of several important companies. This is where shareholders will be able to make changes at the top of companies.

On January 30, the NZWA will be organized by Enea, an electricity supplier, and on January 31 by PGE, a heat and electricity producer. February 2 regarding changes in the composition of the bank’s supervisory board will be decided by the general shareholders of PKO BP bank. And on February 5, it will be convened by Orlen, led by Daniel Obajtek.

When will changes occur in companies? The ministry is expected to unveil the cards soon

The changes may also apply to companies controlled indirectly by other state-owned companies – an example is Trakcja SA, in which the majority of shares are held by PKP PLK, the company responsible for managing the state network of railway lines in Poland.

Where else can we expect major and minor reshuffles? The Ministry of State Assets, currently under the rule of Borys Budka, in response to a question from money.pl assured that it would soon reveal the cards, but did not want to share any details yet.

Such information (about changes in companies controlled by the State Treasury – editor’s note) is being prepared and will be sent as soon as possible. – we read in the laconic response sent to our editorial office.

The changes have already started

The fact is that the changes have already affected several institutions. Prime Minister Donald Tusk mentioned the authorities of entities such as: the Institute of War Losses, the De Republica Institute, the Institute of Central Europe, the Generation Institute and the Western Institute. He has also canceled, among others, Director General of the Prison Service.

January 3 Wojciech Kałuża ceased to be the vice-president of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa. He took up the position in 2022. In 2018, he “became famous” for the fact that, despite gaining support from the Civic Coalition list, he concluded an agreement with Law and Justice, which then enabled PiS to take power in the region.

– Mr. Wojciech Kałuża has just been dismissed from the position of vice-president of the company’s management board. This Mr. Kałuża. And it seems to me that this symbolically ends the grim stage of partisanization of everything possible. And the low ethical level of these activities, as symbolized by, among others, Mr. Kałuża. Mainly the inhabitants of the Silesian Voivodeship certainly still remember what Mr. Kałuża became a symbol of a few years ago, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a press conference.

The assembly is the way of the iron broom

Convening an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (NZWA) and a general meeting of shareholders (GM) in companies controlled by the State Treasury, such as Orlen, Enea or PGE, this is a key mechanism in the process of changing management boards and presidents of these enterprises.

The procedure begins on the initiative of the State Treasury, which, as the main shareholder, has the right to request the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting or General Shareholders’ Meeting in order to make strategic decisions regarding the company – including changes in the composition of the management board.

During the gathering shareholders representing the State Treasury may submit motions to dismiss current members of the management board, including the president and appointing new ones. These decisions are made by voting, and the votes of the State Treasury often have a decisive influence due to the controlling interest in the shares.

A key element here is also the role of the supervisory board, which has the power to appoint and dismiss members of the management board on the basis of resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting or the General Meeting of Shareholders.

It will be more difficult in banks. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority can block the government

In the case of banks controlled by the State Treasury, the process of replacing the management and supervisory boards is regulated by specific regulations. Decisions require the consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Oh yeah operates under the leadership of Jacek Jastrzębski, appointed for a second term by the previous Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

What is important, The Commission may refuse to authorize the appointment of candidates if it finds that they do not meet the requirements or their activities could adversely affect the bank’s financial stability. And there are many indications that Prime Minister Donald Tusk will not be able to do much if the nominations of the new authorities are blocked. The law is inexorable.

The head of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority can only be dismissed in certain cases, which is determined by the Financial Market Supervision Act. These cases include: final conviction for an intentional crime or fiscal offence, resignation from a position, loss of Polish citizenship, loss of ability to perform entrusted duties as a result of a long-term illness lasting longer than three months.

Iron or political broom?

The key question remains: who will replace the current managers. The government coalition announced depoliticization, but it is not certain how deep it will be.

Dr. Błażej Podgórski, an economist from the Kozminski University, said in Wirtualna Polska’s “Newsroom” program that the state should have control over some entities.

It is a standard in the world that strategic sectors, energy and media are in the hands of the state and the state treasury has shares there, and thanks to these companies they function efficiently and ensure the security of the state. We saw it during the pandemic that they tried to help achieve the state’s goals, said the economist.

In his opinion, the solution may be to restore competitions for key positions and to involve experts and specialists to a greater extent instead of appointing management according to political principles. – Companies should not be used to achieve political goals, they are only intended to support strategic goals and ensure security – emphasized Dr. Podgórski.

