The Islamic Center rejected Milei’s statements | He asked for a hearing

The Islamic Center of the Argentine Republic (CIRA) expressed its rejection of statements by President Javier Milei in which he referred to “Islamic terrorism” in his opening speech at the 2023 Pan American Maccabee Games, and requested a hearing to “promote dialogue to be able to continue living together in peace and respect.”

During the ceremony held on Thursday at the Movistar Arena stadium, Milei ratified his “unalterable commitment to the State of Israel and to the people in the fight against Islamic terrorism,” which led the Islamic Center to consider those expressions that link the Islam with extremism as “offenders”.

“It is regrettable that the President forgets his inauguration. He must speak for the entire Argentine Nation, which includes hundreds of thousands of Muslim inhabitants of our Homeland. With his sectarian and segregationist speech, he offends us,” said Martín Saade, pro-secretary of CIRA in a statement.

In this context, the CIRA requested an audience with Milei to ask him to “cease his hate speech” towards the Islamic community and “foster an environment of dialogue to be able to continue living together in peace and respect.”

“Argentina is a world example of dialogue and coexistence,” concludes the CIRA statement.

