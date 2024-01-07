The Islamic State bombed in Kabul

#Islamic #State #bombed #Kabul

Several inferno machines exploded, killing five people.

An infernal machine was detonated in a bus in Kabul, according to the latest police report, five people were killed and 15 were wounded, the terrorist organization Islamic State (IÁ) claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, reports MTI.

Háled Zadrana spokesman for the Kabul police, reported that the attack was carried out in the Dasti-Barsi district in the west of the Afghan capital, which is inhabited by Shiites – Hazaras – on Saturday night.

Zadran first reported two deaths and 14 wounded, stressing that all victims were civilians. In a later statement, he modified the number of victims and also announced that

several inferno exploded.

All the wounded had to be taken to hospital.

The spokesman stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

The local branch of the Islamic State (IÁ) organization took responsibility for the bombing in an article published on the Telegram messaging application.

The UN mission in Afghanistan called on Sunday for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and for increased protection of the Hazaras.

In November, seven people died in an explosion on a bus in Dasti-Barsi, which was also claimed by the IA, which considers the Shiites as heretics.

Also Read:  A Christmas Eve in the rain

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eating grilled fish for IDR 472 thousand on the island, the buyer feels he is being priced out
Eating grilled fish for IDR 472 thousand on the island, the buyer feels he is being priced out
Posted on
Poland at the tail of Europe. It is difficult to find a country that is implementing energy transformation slower – WP News
Poland at the tail of Europe. It is difficult to find a country that is implementing energy transformation slower – WP News
Posted on
Mars: Can Humans Live on Mars?
Mars: Can Humans Live on Mars?
Posted on
The word that most people misspell and mispronounce, even though it is used every day
The word that most people misspell and mispronounce, even though it is used every day
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News