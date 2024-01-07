The Islamic State bombed in Kabul

#Islamic #State #bombed #Kabul

Several inferno machines exploded, killing five people.

An infernal machine was detonated in a bus in Kabul, according to the latest police report, five people were killed and 15 were wounded, the terrorist organization Islamic State (IÁ) claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, reports MTI.

Háled Zadrana spokesman for the Kabul police, reported that the attack was carried out in the Dasti-Barsi district in the west of the Afghan capital, which is inhabited by Shiites – Hazaras – on Saturday night.

Zadran first reported two deaths and 14 wounded, stressing that all victims were civilians. In a later statement, he modified the number of victims and also announced that

several inferno exploded.

All the wounded had to be taken to hospital.

The spokesman stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

The local branch of the Islamic State (IÁ) organization took responsibility for the bombing in an article published on the Telegram messaging application.

The UN mission in Afghanistan called on Sunday for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and for increased protection of the Hazaras.

In November, seven people died in an explosion on a bus in Dasti-Barsi, which was also claimed by the IA, which considers the Shiites as heretics.