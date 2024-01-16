The Israeli army shoots gunmen on the border with Egypt

#Israeli #army #shoots #gunmen #border #Egypt

Supporters of Saif al-Islam, the son of the late President Muammar Gaddafi, defended their “participation rate” in the meetings of the Preparatory Committee for the “General Conference for National Reconciliation,” from which they had previously withdrawn, in the face of accusations of “outbidding, political bickering, and lack of desire for reconciliation.”

The team representing Saif Gaddafi withdrew from the sessions of the preparatory committee meeting for the “inclusive conference” held in Sabha, on December 13, and attributed this to several reasons, including the failure to release some symbols of the former regime who are still in prison.

With the convening of the fourth meeting of the Preparatory Committee for National Reconciliation, in the city of Zuwara on Sunday, Najwa Wahiba, spokeswoman for the “Presidential Council,” said in a statement reported by local media that the former regime “is represented by more than one faction and more than one group.”

While the spokeswoman considered that Saif Gaddafi’s team is “one of the representatives of the former regime and not its only representative,” the team defended its participation rate in the preparatory committee meetings, surprising it by being accused of “bidding.”

The head of the Supreme Council of Fezzan Cities, Sheikh Ali Abu Sabiha, head of Saif Gaddafi’s team, explained in a statement on Monday that the preparatory committee was formed based on an agreement between the African Union and influential parties in the political scene.

Abu Sabiha enumerated these parties; These are the “Presidential”, “House of Representatives” and “Supreme State” councils, the General Command of the “National Army” and the interim “National Unity” government, and the “5+5” joint military committee, in addition to “the candidate for the presidential elections, Dr. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, after him.” A representative of the popular system.”

Commenting on Wahiba’s speech, he added: “Each party was asked to nominate 4 figures, with the exception of Dr. Saif al-Islam, who was represented by 6 figures,” recalling that the committee “held its first meeting in Congo-Brazzaville, according to this composition.”

Abu Sabiha went on to say that “the manner in which the committee was formed was based on consensus and certain balances, so it is not permissible to tamper with it by making a decrease or increase, except with the agreement of all participating parties,” and he ended by responding to those who say that “they do not represent the entire former regime”: “This is an issue.” “It belongs to our movement.”

The team representing Saif Gaddafi confirmed the motive for his withdrawal from the work of the preparatory committee, during a previous meeting on the 4th of this month, with the head of the “Presidential Council,” Muhammad Al-Manfi, but the latter stressed that he “will not allow the national reconciliation file to be made a means of bargaining at the expense of the nation.”

A member of the team representing Saif Gaddafi confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that the percentage of their participation in the preparatory meetings had been “agreed upon in advance.” He believed that “those currently discussing this matter aim to obstruct and divide fronts.”

As the meetings of the Preparatory Committee for National Reconciliation continued its work in the city of Zuwara (western Libya) for the second day, Gaddafi’s team adhered to its conditions, directing its speech to Abdullah Al-Lafi, Vice President of the “Presidential Council”, in charge of the reconciliation file from the Council, who demanded that he release political prisoners and those detained since 2011.

Saif’s team said: “It is unthinkable for a person to continue to be imprisoned without trial and for the hearings to be postponed 11 times without a valid legal reason,” referring to Abdullah al-Senussi (73 years old), Gaddafi’s son-in-law and former head of military intelligence, calling for “a cessation of media campaigns.” “, which he said, “the official spokeswoman is contributing to it.”

Wahiba described the withdrawal of Gaddafi’s team as “political bickering,” but the latter disapproved of these descriptions and said: “We have no reason for that, as we are not part of the ruling system that seeks to cling to its positions and privileges.”

Gaddafi’s team concluded by saying that it is “most keen for reconciliation to take place as soon as possible, and in a correct and effective manner that satisfies all parties, away from oppression, bullying, and exploitation of influence.”

Al-Senussi was supposed to be presented to the Tripoli Court of Appeal more than once during the past months, but the “Deterrence Force,” an armed militia headed by Abdel Raouf Kara, did not bring him to court with Mansour Daw, the head of security in charge of protecting Gaddafi, so it decided to postpone consideration of the case for the first time. 11 in a row.

For the second day, the guest palace hall in the city of Zuwara on Monday hosted the work of the regular meeting of the “Preparatory Committee for National Reconciliation,” headed by Al-Lafi, and in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad, Jean-Claude Jacossou, whose country chairs the high-level committee on the Libyan issue, assigned by the African Union.

The meeting was also attended by the African Union Reconciliation Advisor, Mohamed Hassan Al-Labbat, Cora Andrew, the head of the Transitional Justice and Reconciliation Team in the Human Rights and Rule of Law Department of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and members of the Preparatory Committee for Reconciliation.

The Presidential Council said that the sessions discussed the adoption of the internal regulations for the work of the preparatory committee for the “inclusive national conference” for national reconciliation, in which “all Libyan factions and components will participate.”