The Israeli army showed the Hamas weapons factories in the Gaza Strip to journalists

The media representatives were given a tour of the central Gaza City of Bureij by Israeli soldiers. According to them, what at first appeared to be cement factories or other industrial facilities were actually used to make rockets and projectiles.

During the meeting, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari also showed off what he said were detonators for rockets capable of hitting targets 100 kilometers away and covering much of central and southern Israel.

