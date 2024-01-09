The Israeli army showed the Hamas weapons factories in the Gaza Strip to journalists

#Israeli #army #showed #Hamas #weapons #factories #Gaza #Strip #journalists

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The media representatives were given a tour of the central Gaza City of Bureij by Israeli soldiers. According to them, what at first appeared to be cement factories or other industrial facilities were actually used to make rockets and projectiles.

During the meeting, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari also showed off what he said were detonators for rockets capable of hitting targets 100 kilometers away and covering much of central and southern Israel.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Drone attacks hit Kiev, Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the Dutch

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
Posted on
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Posted on
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News