The Israeli Defense Minister vs. Netanyahu got so heated that he left the meeting

Israeli Minister of Defense (Menhan) Yoav Gallant was involved in an argument with Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. This happened until there was a walkout from the war cabinet meeting which discussed the war against Hamas.

Reported by The Times of Israel, Monday (15/1/2024), the incident reportedly occurred during a war cabinet meeting held on Saturday (13/1) evening local time. Gallant suddenly left, or walked out, from the room where the Israeli war cabinet was meeting after clashing with Netanyahu.

Local Israeli media reports citing sources who attended the closed meeting, said a dispute occurred over the presence of aides or advisors at the meeting.

The incident began when Gallant arrived at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv which was the location of the meeting and was told by a number of officials from the Israeli PM’s Office that the chief of defense staff, Shachar Katz, was not allowed to enter because aides and advisors were not allowed to take part in the meeting.

However, according to a Channel 13 television report, Netanyahu apparently brought five of his assistants. An unnamed source told local Israeli television that meeting participants had actually been told beforehand that aides or advisers would not be allowed in.

But, according to the source, Gallant arrived late and “didn’t seem to get the memo.”

Gallant’s military secretary, Brigadier General Guy Markizano, was actually allowed to take part in the meeting, but according to sources, Gallant refused to accept the situation and chose to walk out. He took Katz and Markizano with him as he left the meeting room.

An angry Gallant, sources said, then hurled harsh words at Netanyahu and Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

“Stop getting in the way of my work,” said Gallant in an angry tone before leaving the meeting room.

