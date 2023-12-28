The Israeli Embassy has released a video of the alleged Hamas attack in Seoul

#Israeli #Embassy #released #video #alleged #Hamas #attack #Seoul

The video is an apparent reference to an attack by militants from the Islamist group Hamas.

In a statement sent to the AFP news agency, the ministry said the post was deemed inappropriate and that it had asked the Israeli embassy to remove it.

The video, which can no longer be found on the embassy’s social media, depicts a disturbing scenario where a gunman kidnaps a Korean woman in the capital on Christmas Day and forcibly separates her from her young daughter, according to footage published by South Korean broadcaster YTN.

Along with the now-removed video, the Israeli embassy posted on its Facebook account Tuesday: “On October 7, Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists. 1.2 thousand died. men, women and children and more than 240 people were taken hostage in Gaza.”

“Imagine if that happened to you. What would you do?” the post added.

South Korea is technically still at war with nuclear-armed North Korea after their 1950-53 military conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

YTN reported that Israel’s ambassador to Seoul, Akiva Tor, said in a message posted on social media that has since been deleted: “We have reconstructed the horrific terrorist incident on October 7 to help South Koreans in East Asia, who are far from Israel, understand the current state of war.”

Israel has repeatedly vowed to continue its campaign to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for a bloody October 7 attack that killed about 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took about 250 hostages, of whom 129 remain captive, according to Israel.

At least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s ongoing bombardment and ground invasion, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

“The killing and abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas cannot be justified, but a video produced and distributed by the Israeli embassy that draws parallels with the security situation in another country has been deemed inappropriate,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “We conveyed our position to the Israeli embassy in South Korea and the Israeli side took measures to delete the said video.”

