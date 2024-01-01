The Israeli Military Is Stupid, Israeli Citizens Disguise As Senior Officers, Take Away With Lots Of Weapons

#Israeli #Military #Stupid #Israeli #Citizens #Disguise #Senior #Officers #Lots #Weapons

GAZA, DISWAY.ID — It’s possible that the military, which is claimed to be the strongest in the world, could be infiltrated by a thief.

The thief was an Israeli citizen named Roy Yafareh.

The theft was carried out since October 7 in the Gaza Strip.

Roy came by disguising his identity.

While at the base, Roy arrived claiming to be a senior officer.

He claims he has served in many positions under the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

An interesting moment, Roy always managed to take photos together during the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu, Gallant and Halevy in Jalu Gaza.

Dive into the Battlefield

It seems that Roy is very passionate about his acts of theft and disguise.

Since October 7 he entered Gaza and scribbled a lot on the walls.

Roy also entered a Hamas tunnel.