The Israeli U-20 ice hockey team is allowed to participate in the world championship

#Israeli #U20 #ice #hockey #team #allowed #participate #world #championship

It has already been reported that last week the IIHF decided to temporarily limit the participation of all Israeli hockey teams in the world championships. A couple of days later, the IIHF clarified that the decision applies only to the participation of the Israeli national team in the third division group B tournament of the World U-20 Championship, which is scheduled for the end of January.

On the other hand, this week the IIHF announced that, taking into account the request of the organizers, it will allow the Israeli U-20 ice hockey players to compete in the tournament, which will take place from January 22 to 29 in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

“The IIHF has received confirmation from the organizers that all necessary security measures will be taken to eliminate any security risks associated with the participation of the Israeli national team in this championship,” the statement said.

The Third Division Group B tournament was due to take place in Israel, but was moved to Bulgaria due to security and defense concerns. In the tournament, Israeli hockey players will compete with peers from Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, New Zealand and Turkey.

The announcement also states that the participation of the other Israeli national teams in the world championship tournaments will be decided separately.

Also Read:  SWIMMING – ELECTION – The single ineligible candidate

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“We must remain vigilant”: a hostage-taking on a TV set by drug traffickers, as in Ecuador, is this possible in Belgium?
“We must remain vigilant”: a hostage-taking on a TV set by drug traffickers, as in Ecuador, is this possible in Belgium?
Posted on
Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: ‘My brother was my everything’ | Show
Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: ‘My brother was my everything’ | Show
Posted on
Data analysis: Hardly any hope for Hansa, Braunschweig and Osnabrück | NDR.de – Sports
Data analysis: Hardly any hope for Hansa, Braunschweig and Osnabrück | NDR.de – Sports
Posted on
Revealing 3 epidemics that are expected to occur in 2024, preparing to deal with them and emphasizing prevention measures.
Revealing 3 epidemics that are expected to occur in 2024, preparing to deal with them and emphasizing prevention measures.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News