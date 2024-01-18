The Israeli U-20 ice hockey team is allowed to participate in the world championship

#Israeli #U20 #ice #hockey #team #allowed #participate #world #championship

It has already been reported that last week the IIHF decided to temporarily limit the participation of all Israeli hockey teams in the world championships. A couple of days later, the IIHF clarified that the decision applies only to the participation of the Israeli national team in the third division group B tournament of the World U-20 Championship, which is scheduled for the end of January.

On the other hand, this week the IIHF announced that, taking into account the request of the organizers, it will allow the Israeli U-20 ice hockey players to compete in the tournament, which will take place from January 22 to 29 in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

“The IIHF has received confirmation from the organizers that all necessary security measures will be taken to eliminate any security risks associated with the participation of the Israeli national team in this championship,” the statement said.

The Third Division Group B tournament was due to take place in Israel, but was moved to Bulgaria due to security and defense concerns. In the tournament, Israeli hockey players will compete with peers from Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, New Zealand and Turkey.

The announcement also states that the participation of the other Israeli national teams in the world championship tournaments will be decided separately.