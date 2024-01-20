The Issue: ‘One of the best pension systems in the world is being destroyed’ | The matter

#Issue #pension #systems #world #destroyed #matter

Should we now continue with the new pension system or is it too risky to make decisions now? This discussion about the Future Pensions Act is also alive among the readers of De Telegraaf. Most are unanimous: the new pension system must be off the table.

For example, these are the words of Appie1959, who is certainly not a fan. “Pensions must offer security. The new pension system causes great uncertainty. The discount rate became absurdly high and pensions had not been indexed for years. Just to push through a new system that politicians themselves don’t want.”

‘Very bad and wrong thing’

If it were up to Keub, the new pension system would not have to be created. “One of the best pension systems in the world is being destroyed without anyone involved being able to express their views on it. Let everyone choose whether they want to go for the old or new variant. If that is not possible through a referendum, make the decision among those involved, after the pros and cons have been objectively and clearly made known.”

There is also surprise that the government is so interfering with pensions. “In fact, the government has no say at all about the pension pots,” says westra230. “These belong to the people who paid in the pension money. But you and I have not been asked anything. A very bad and wrong thing.”

‘Fantasies and untruths’

HGH notes that there is much that is incorrect about the new system. “The entire positive story about the new pension system is a series of fantasies and untruths. Virtually everyone who now ‘enjoys’ their already devalued pension will continue to suffer large steps backwards for a long time after ‘entering’. The government steals your money and continues to do so. They are completely ignorant in many areas. But they can steal that.”

Mboret is happy to provide a solution. “The old pension system was not the problem, but the unrealistic actuarial interest rate and large buffers that the pension funds had to maintain. Just keep the old system with a smaller buffer and a realistic actuarial interest rate and then the problem will be solved. Now people are going to play Russian roulette with our pension, in which we, of all things, did not even have a say.”

