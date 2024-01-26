The IST of Antananarivo and the University of South Brittany join forces

Fréderic Bedel (g) and Pierrot Ranjaranimaro (d) from the Tranga project.

The Higher Institute of Technology of Antananarivo works closely with the University of South Brittany in the implementation of the “Tranga” project or capacity building for the transition and energy audit in Madagascar. This project will have to respond to the major energy issues on the Big Island. The official launch of the project was marked yesterday in the presence of teachers, the head of the energy department of the IST and managers and representatives of the University of South Brittany.

A project of great importance for the future of energy in Madagascar. “This project aims to offer quality training to young people in the field of energy. It will offer skills to these students who will be able to create businesses in this field,” adds Frederic Bedel, the manager of the “Tranga” project.

The five-year training aims to prepare for the energy transition.

Renewable energy

With the aim of guaranteeing the preservation of the environment by reducing our carbon footprint and integrating renewable energies. It must also allow everyone access to energy by developing existing resources so that everyone has reasonable and reasoned consumption for effective energy saving.

In five years, students can obtain the bachelor’s and master’s diploma, at a maximum of thirty per class, with a double diploma as a result, because the students will obtain the Malagasy and French diplomas simultaneously without having to travel to the ‘outside. In addition, mixed teaching teams will also be involved, including both Malagasy and French teachers.

Miora Raharisolo