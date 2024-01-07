The jackfruit is not cooked; Son broke mother’s hands for not cooking jackfruit | Malayalam News, Kerala News | Manorama Online

#jackfruit #cooked #Son #broke #mothers #hands #cooking #jackfruit #Malayalam #News #Kerala #News #Manorama #Online

Ranni (Pathanamthitta) ∙ A drunken son slapped his mother’s hands for not cooking jackfruit. Sarojini (64) was thrashed at the Thevarupara house in Pudusherimala. The police arrested his son Vijesh (35) in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at 10.30 am yesterday. Only mother and son live in the house. The police said that Vijesh was a drug addict. Neighbors also said that he used to beat his mother regularly.

Vijesh had brought jackfruit from his relative’s house yesterday morning. The police said that he went out and got drunk and beat up his mother because he was angry that she did not cook the jackfruit. The hands were beaten by a piece of wood lying around the house. He was hit in the back and head.

Sarojini ran to Panchayat member Geeta Suresh’s husband Suresh after being beaten up. Then relatives and nearby residents took them to Ranni Taluk Hospital and provided care. Sarojini’s hands are cracked. He has severe head and waist injuries.

He was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital as he required surgery. Vijesh was detained by the locals and handed over to the police. Kottayam Medical Hospital officials said that Sarojini was admitted to the intensive care unit of the emergency department with injuries on her 2 arms and head. More information about the seriousness of the injury can be given only after receiving a detailed examination report.

