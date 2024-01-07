The jackfruit is not cooked; Son broke mother’s hands for not cooking jackfruit | Malayalam News, Kerala News | Manorama Online

#jackfruit #cooked #Son #broke #mothers #hands #cooking #jackfruit #Malayalam #News #Kerala #News #Manorama #Online

Ranni (Pathanamthitta) ∙ A drunken son slapped his mother’s hands for not cooking jackfruit. Sarojini (64) was thrashed at the Thevarupara house in Pudusherimala. The police arrested his son Vijesh (35) in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at 10.30 am yesterday. Only mother and son live in the house. The police said that Vijesh was a drug addict. Neighbors also said that he used to beat his mother regularly.

Vijesh had brought jackfruit from his relative’s house yesterday morning. The police said that he went out and got drunk and beat up his mother because he was angry that she did not cook the jackfruit. The hands were beaten by a piece of wood lying around the house. He was hit in the back and head.

Sarojini ran to Panchayat member Geeta Suresh’s husband Suresh after being beaten up. Then relatives and nearby residents took them to Ranni Taluk Hospital and provided care. Sarojini’s hands are cracked. He has severe head and waist injuries.

He was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital as he required surgery. Vijesh was detained by the locals and handed over to the police. Kottayam Medical Hospital officials said that Sarojini was admitted to the intensive care unit of the emergency department with injuries on her 2 arms and head. More information about the seriousness of the injury can be given only after receiving a detailed examination report.

English Summary:

Son broke mother hands for not cooking jackfruit

Also Read:  Military and GN confront armed men in Sonoyta, Sonora

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Vulcan rocket is awaiting its premiere – Kosmonautix.cz
The Vulcan rocket is awaiting its premiere – Kosmonautix.cz
Posted on
Romanians who will have a pension increase of 112%, after the increase
Romanians who will have a pension increase of 112%, after the increase
Posted on
Bayer Leverkusen: A stroke of fate for Bayer professional: Amine Adli cries for his mother | Sports
Bayer Leverkusen: A stroke of fate for Bayer professional: Amine Adli cries for his mother | Sports
Posted on
These 8 Foods to Eat Often to Lose Your Love Handles – Tuxboard
These 8 Foods to Eat Often to Lose Your Love Handles – Tuxboard
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News