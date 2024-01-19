The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so

#Japanese #lunar #module #landed #moon #country

The SLIM module of the Japanese space agency JAXA has landed on the moon. The agency reported on this in a live broadcast, in which it evaluated the landing maneuver as “smooth”. Japan thus became the fifth country that managed to transport its module to the natural orbit of the Earth. Although the control center communicates with the module, its solar panel does not yet generate electricity.

“It appears that the solar unit is not generating electricity at the moment and therefore the model is running on battery power. It will last for a few hours,” said JAXA management. However, according to experts, the angle at which the sun’s rays fall is gradually changing. “In the end, it may happen that the sun will shine on the solar panels. We are evaluating the best course of action. There is still hope that the panel will start generating energy again and everything will restart,” said JAXA Vice President Hitoshi Kuninaka.

Landing on the moon and establishing communication is considered a success by the Japanese space agency, even with regard to obtaining a large amount of data. “We are currently analyzing the data, including confirming whether the landing was within 100 meters of the target, which is what we were aiming for. The evaluation will take about a month,” JAXA officials said.

The small SLIM module was launched into space by the H-2A rocket last September. The device was supposed to test precision landing technology: the goal was to land on the lunar surface no more than 100 meters from the chosen location. Conventional pods often have a landing accuracy of several kilometers, according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Last year, the Indian Vikram module successfully landed in the region of the South Pole of the Moon, while the Russian Luna-25, on the other hand, failed to land. In addition to India, the United States, Russia (Soviet Union) and China have already managed to transport their technology to the moon.