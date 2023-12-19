The Japanese myth returns after more than 20 years: a scary restyling, it has already made everyone fall in love

#Japanese #myth #returns #years #scary #restyling #fall #love

After a long period of absence, a historic Japanese automotive model is back on sale and this time it will be electric.

At a time of great turmoil in the car market models that were out of the scene for a while are coming back into vogue. After Nissan and Toyota, now it’s the turn of another Japanese brand. As can easily be imagined, it will not be a re-proposal exactly like the previous version, but it is a real restyling from an aesthetic and substantive point of view given that instead of the internal combustion engine there will be an electric one.

A well-known Japanese spider returns after a long absence – Derapate.it

Even if for now there has been no presentation, it is clear that there are two paths: either hybrid or full electric, in any case it is obvious that the well-known company will follow the current trend.

The return of a legendary car, this is what it will be like

After a long period of absence The Honda S2000 will make its appearance in dealerships around the world. In reality this is not news, given that its return to the market has already been talked about for at least three years. From what we learn, the spider, which should be released to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the brand, will remain similar in size.

From rumors coming from the specialized magazine Car which, in turn, heard from some employees, work on the creation of a battery-powered model has already started. The platform used should be the e:N, i.e. the one dedicated specifically to plug-in cars.

Therefore, this historic car should be part of the ten-year program for the release of thirty zero-emission vehicles.

Regarding the interior, it is rumored that there will be three displays. There will be an integrated navigator and the possibility of always staying connected thanks to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, without forgetting the massive presence of ADAS such as to guarantee inclusion in the level 2 classification for autonomous driving. Looking at the materials, they will be partially of recycled origin, while updates will be possible using over-the-air technology.

The engine will use the Ultium EV platform developed by General Motors e the autonomy should reach 500 km, or even go beyond. If a hybrid variant were also designed, it should be a plug-in, with the possibility of traveling between 150 and 200 km on electric power. About the power should instead be around 350-360 hp.

The Honda S2000 returns in an electric version (Honda Press Media) -Derapate.it

Some more concrete details come from a Honda technical consultant who would not have ruled out the use of the Civic Type-R’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, capable of releasing 330 hp for 420 Nm of maximum torque.

Everything was beautiful and exciting if not for the amount of money you had to pay to get it. Even though it hasn’t been released yet, we already know that the S2000 will be more expensive than its direct rival MG Cyberster, electric spider produced by the Anglo-Chinese company MG Motor. This information, unfortunately for future buyers, was confirmed by the head of Honda UK Rebecca Adamson according to which it will not be possible to put the car on sale at a particularly competitive price, however there is great optimism for the effective feedback given by a great experience in the sector behind.