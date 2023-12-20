The Japanese “space” city car costs less than 8 thousand euros and consumes very little: you have to buy it immediately

#Japanese #space #city #car #costs #thousand #euros #consumes #buy #immediately

The new incredible city car arrives from Japan. Minimum consumption and very low price: it’s already selling out! He conquered everyone.

Innovation rhymes with Japan, especially when it comes to engines. The Land of the Rising Sun has always been at the forefront of proposing revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge products that are always oriented towards the future. There are few countries that keep pace with the Asian giant, which with its very renowned companies (from Toyota to Suzuki, from Honda to Nissan, and then Mazda, Subaru and many others) is the absolute leader in the international market. New Citycar from Japan (Mitsubishi) – Drift

Japanese companies do not seem to be afraid of making choices that go against the market trend. This time it is It was Mitsubishi’s turn to amaze everyone and invest in a sector increasingly “sacrificed” by companies on the altar of SUVs and off-road vehicles: that of city cars.

More and more people are choosing to buy large and spacious cars, but despite what you might think, the “small” segment of the road is far from making headlines. From navigating traffic to finding a parking space: for those who live in big cities every day, and not only that, small cars continue to be the most practical and easy-to-handle solution for getting around in the quickest and most agile way possible. The Japanese giant is looking precisely at them with this car, already much loved by customers.

Mitsubishi, dream city car: low consumption and a bargain price

La Mitsubishi Space Star has recently returned to the limelight with a completely renewed look, which seems to have convinced the public. “The city car with the safety of an SUV” defines it as the company, and on this front the Japanese company has invested a lot, enriching the already supplied package with the emergency braking function with pedestrian detection and deviation warning of lane. Mitsubishi Space Star (Mitsubishi) – Drift

As expected from a Japanese model, the Space Star has a top-level technological equipmentwith the 7-inch multimedia display and all the comforts, from air conditioning to the radio system with USB socket, up to the electric ignition of the windshield wipers and the Apple CarPlay/AndroidAuto functions.

However, what makes it particularly attractive are the low costs of the car, which not only has a truly competitive price (it can reach up to 8,000 euros in the basic version) but also has particularly low consumption. Equipped with a 1.2 liter 80 HP 3-cylinder engine, it consumes approximately 5 liters per 100 kilometres.

With just 3.85 meters in length, it is truly the ideal solution for moving around the city without too much effort and at very low costs.