The Japanese space probe has reached the moon, bringing a robot grasshopper and a robot transformer to the surface in January 2024

On the first day of Christmas, the Japanese “smart” lunar probe, SLIM, which is essentially a combination of a robotic grasshopper and a surface transformer (transforming its own shape) robot, successfully entered orbit around the moon. According to the plans, SLIM will land on the moon on January 19, 2024.

The launch of the new Japanese lunar probe took place on September 7, 2023, at 01:42 Hungarian time, from the Tanegashima Space Center (Kyushu island), when the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched an H-IIA 202 type launch vehicle launched two spacecraft: the XRISM (X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopic Mission) X-ray telescope and the SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) lunar probe with a surface landing unit carrying two small surface robotic vehicles.

The video below shows the launch of the JAXA H-IIA 202 launch vehicle. The launch vehicle will launch the XRISM X-ray telescope and the SLIM lunar probe into space.

H-IIA launches XRISM and SLIM – SciNews – 2023. sept. 7. – 04m25s (YouTube).

The landing of the SLIM lunar probe is planned for January 19, 2024. Several orbital maneuvers have to be performed up to the Moon in order to get close to our celestial companion and then enter a polar orbit there. SLIM was successfully launched into lunar orbit on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023 at 01:51 UTC.

The Japanese SLIM lunar probe reached the Moon in a long time after several orbital maneuvers (JAXA, CollectSpace.com, 26.08.2023). JAXA’s SLIM lunar probe has come close to the surface of the Moon after several trajectory modifications, from where it can begin its descent to the surface near the Shioli Crater, at the location marked on the lunar disk in the image. The probe approached the Moon from the lower right corner of the image and first orbited along the lines marked in light blue, then came closer to the Moon’s surface on an increasingly narrow trajectory (ISAS/JAXA 25.12.2023). JAXA’s SLIM lunar probe above the surface of the Moon as seen by the artist (ISAS/JAXA).

The first images taken by the SLIM probe while orbiting the Moon have already been published. Since the previous press releases did not specify which lunar surface area and which lunar structures are visible in the images, the writer of these lines identified the areas. Based on the investigation, the two images overlap to show a section of the Moon’s north polar region, with the Barrow, Goldschmidt, Anaxagoras and Epigenes craters clearly visible. By the way, this area is very far from the planned landing site of the probe, the Shioli Crater, which is in the southeastern part of the Moon. The images below are also interesting because the probe shows them with an almost perpendicular view, whereas from Earth we can only see the North Pole region of the Moon obliquely.

Two images from SLIM’s first images show a part of the Moon’s north polar region. The large craters in contact with each other in the image on the right are, from left to right: the 92 km diameter Barrow crater, the 113 km diameter Goldschmidt crater, and the almost 52 km diameter Anaxagoras crater. The slightly peaked rim crater near the center of the images is the 55 km diameter Epigenes crater. In the images, the lunar north direction is down (ISAS/JAXA, SPACE.COM, 12/27/2023).

According to the plans, the SLIM lander will land on the surface of the Moon in such a way that during braking its propulsion units will turn towards the surface in a nearly vertical position, and then in the final stage of the landing the lander will turn horizontal and reach the surface with its feet in this position. He will look like Jumbo the elephant, the well-known fairy-tale hero.

SLIM’s lander on the surface of the Moon in an artist’s rendering (JAXA, Sky and Telescope online, 09/07/2023).

The SLIM lander also carries two small surface robots, their name is Lunar Excursion Vehicle 1 (LEV-1), which is a “hopper” that changes place on the surface by jumping, the other name is LEV-2, which is a rolling or walking, running , a shape-changing (transformer) robot.

The LEV-1 robotic grasshopper also has a wide-angle camera, surface temperature measuring instrument, radiation meter, and an instrument for measuring the inclination angle (slope angle) of the terrain. LEV-1’s antenna will be in direct contact with the Earth, and its instruments and program were developed taking into account the experience of the previous successful Japanese asteroid probe Hayabusa-2 (“Falcon”).

The LEV-2 transformer robot weighs about 250 grams, roughly the size of a palm, which changes its shape and moves, “runs”, “walks”, and changes its location and position on the surface of the Moon. It also has two small cameras. LEV-2’s predecessor was the Japanese lunar probe Hakuto-R Mission 1, which crashed into the Moon on April 25, 2023. We hope that the transformer robot will be successful in SLIM’s mission.

Two small surface robot vehicles of the Japanese SLIM lunar probe: the LEV-1 robot grasshopper (left) and the LEV-2 transformer robot (right) (JAXA, Twitter 2023.08.27.

The SLIM lunar probe is planned to be near the Shioli Crater, located inside the well-known, conspicuous 98 km diameter Cyrillus Crater on the far side of the Moon. The lunar coordinates of the approximately 270-meter-diameter Shioli crater are: East longitude 23.23 degrees, South latitude 13.33 degrees. The crater was named after Shioli Kutsuna (b. 1992), a Japanese actress born in Australia, who, among other things, played a key role in the American superhero-themed film “Deadpool 2” (2016/17). Shioli Crater is a young impact feature with strikingly bright jet streaks. The study of this material can also provide important results during the SLIM program.

The choice of landing site for SLIM was made by the Japanese SELENE (Kaguya or

“Moon Princess”) probe and high-resolution images from NASA’s LRO lunar probe helped.

Shioli Crater, about 270 meters in diameter, inside Cyrillus Crater as captured by NASA’s LRO LROC NAC (Narrow View Angle) camera. LRO took the image at an altitude of 69.41 km above the surface of the Moon (NASA/GAFC/ASU LRO/LROC NAC M1378641884LE, Sky and Telescope online, 09/07/2023).

The main task of the SLIM program is to achieve accuracy within 100 meters of the designated landing site, regardless of which region of the Moon and how difficult the terrain is. SLIM’s polar orbit around the Moon indicates that the primary goal of the Japanese lunar program is to reach the south polar region of the Moon with a lander, surface robots, and then astronauts. One step towards this goal is now the mission of SLIM.

If SLIM is successful, Japan will become the fifth country to send a lander to the surface of the Moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India. Moreover, if the two small surface robots will also work, it will be the first country to operate two lunar rovers at the same landing site.

