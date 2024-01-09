The Jeep Renegade remains in production and will be updated

#Jeep #Renegade #remains #production #updated

THERE IS STILL TIME FOR RETIREMENT – Good news for the Melfi factory and for those who are thinking of buying one Jeep Renegade: contrary to the rumors circulated last October, Stellantis has decided not to retire the American compact SUV and to extend its career beyond 2024. This means that the former Fiat Lucanian plant, which from the last quarter of this year to 2026 will churn out five new templates (all based on the group’s STLA Medium platform, Who to find out more), will also continue to produce the Renegade for some time to come, perhaps until 2026.

> In the photo above, the 2024 model Renegade that we will see in Italy. Above, however, the Brazilian version which presents some aesthetic changes.

IT ONLY CHANGES UNDER THE “SKIN” – Updated in safety equipment in view of the new European rules which will come into force from 1 July 2024 (Who to find out more), and in multimedia systemno longer in step with the times, the “new” Jeep Renegade will arrive during the spring 2024. Unlike the model sold in Brazil, which has a renewed look with a redesigned grille, new “X” lights for the rear lights and other detail changes, the new features are in fact all concentrated under the “skin”.

> In the photo above the interior of the Brazilian Jeep Renegade which could “donate” the interior to the European one. Note the new steering wheel, the digital instrument panel and the new multimedia system.

A SUCCESS – The Jeep Renegade 2024 sold in Italy and in European markets, therefore, it will maintain the appearance of the current one, launched ten years ago and renewed in 2018 in just a few details. The Renegade owes its great success: today, despite the identity card, it is still the most widespread compact SUV in our country (in the 4xe rechargeable hybrid version) and from 2014 to today almost 2 million units have left the gates of Melfi, more than 100 of which have been shipped countries around the world.