#Jews #dug #tunnel #York #synagogue #fought #police #escaped #secret #passages

Only a week and a half has passed since 2024, but there is already a strong contender for the title of the most bizarre news of the year, because on Monday, after some fighting, ten people were arrested by the New York police at the Brooklyn headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidic movement, after they refused to leave. to the arriving workers to bury the mysterious tunnels that were dug under the synagogue, reports Rolling Stone.

Chabad Lubavitch is one of the largest Jewish organizations and the largest Hasidic movement, but this alone should not have been necessary, but obviously this is not why what happened became news all over America, but because few things can be more strange than that a Jewish community in Brooklyn tunnels dug, then several of their members got into a fight with the police.

And of course also because, in addition to pushing and knocking over benches, videos were also made showing the tunnels themselves, and in one video, you can see a Jewish man crawling out from under the sidewalk through a grid with holes in the middle of the street and then running away. The latter is really so incomprehensible that it is not at all surprising that so many people have shared it in recent days you can also watch it separately here.

Of course, the conspiracy theories, which are usually laced with anti-Semitic overtones, also immediately surfaced in connection with the case, for example, several people immediately called out Simon of Trent, whose disappearance and death in 1475 was blamed on the leaders of the local Jewish community, after they made confessions to this effect under torture. This is one of the classic cases of blood libel against the Jews – according to which they kill Christian children and use their blood for ritual purposes – because dark stained mattresses and baby carriages were also found in the tunnels.

Others immediately thought of human and/or organ trafficking, but for now it seems that the real explanation is much more banal than that, and can be traced back to a dispute between Chabad Lubavitch and a more extreme branch of it. The latter group claims that Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who led the movement until his death in 1994, is the messiah, but Chabad Lubavitch does not recognize this. Pursuant to a 2006 court ruling, the rightful owner of the movement’s headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, is Chábád Lubavitch, however, according to the Jewish Chronicle article, the extremist wing did not settle for this and started digging tunnels half a year ago.

The organization found out about the existence of the tunnels in December last year and assigned workers to fill them, which eventually led to Monday’s protests and fighting. The rabbi currently leading the movement stated that he condemned the vandalism of young offenders, but of course this did not stop the above-mentioned contes in the least.

Mike Rothschild, author of the famous book Jewish Space Lasers: The Rothschilds and 200 Years of Conspiracy Theories, who is not related to the famous Rothschilds, told Rolling Stone that it is not too surprising that Jews digging secret tunnels have blown the fuse on many than humans, because modern conteos also love to deal with secret tunnels and Jews. Even if they actually have no significance beyond an internal dispute. According to Rothschild, the whole thing could have been such a big deal because since Elon Musk bought X (formerly Twitter), practically anything can be posted on the platform due to the much looser moderation.