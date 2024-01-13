The journalist of Kanał Sportowy gave up vodka. Here’s the reason, everything said

#journalist #Kanał #Sportowy #gave #vodka #Heres #reason

In recent months, there have been great changes in the Sports Channel. Among others, he left the project. Krzysztof Stanowski, who will soon launch his Channel Zero. KS lost a lot of viewers and subscriptions, and since the new year, Mateusz Borek, Tomasz Smokowski and Michał Pol have been trying to rebuild the company’s position. During one of Saturday’s programs, the last mentioned journalist shared an anecdote about alcohol. – I want to make a declaration – Pol began.

In mid-October last year, Krzysztof Stanowski announced that he had ended his cooperation with Channel Sportowy, which he founded together with Michał Pol, Mateusz Borek and Tomasz Smokowski at the beginning of 2020. “Thank you very much to everyone who created this exciting project with me. First of all, I would like to thank the viewers with whom I have spent the last almost four years,” Stanowski wrote on social media. The owner of the weszlo.com portal sold his shares to Maciej Wandzel. Then, there were many minor and major disputes between Stanowski and Kanał Sportowy, but currently both sides are working on their own projects.

Michał Pol revealed why he gave up drinking vodka. “It was hard to sit there with nothing.”

The above-mentioned Pol remained at Channel Sportowy and, after the departure of Krzysztof Stanowski, in a sense took over the lifestyle division of the channel’s activities. The former editor-in-chief of “Przegląd Sportowy” currently creates many programs not related to sports, but related to politics or high-profile moral issues. During Saturday’s broadcast of the KS: Poranek program, the journalist, together with Aleksandra Rajewska, analyzed the start of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisła.

One of the permanent elements of this “breakfast” format is reminding about holidays or events on a given day of the year. January 13 is Polish Vodka Day. For this reason, Michał Pol revealed why he stopped drinking this old Polish, high-proof drink almost 20 years ago.

– I want to make a declaration. I will not celebrate Polish vodka day. I weaned it off since it was severely overdone. It was 2003, the World Cup in Zakopane. Ski jumping friends met and – as the president of the Polish Football Association says – it was hard to sit there without anything – said the journalist, paraphrasing the famous words said by Cezary Kulesza. Pol told about a banquet for journalists and people associated with ski jumping, which took place during the World Cup in Zakopane. One can only assume that Pol was not drinking by the collar that day.

The next edition of the World Cup is currently underway, and a duets competition in Wisła is scheduled for Saturday, January 13.