The Juno probe took breathtaking pictures of Jupiter’s moon Io – VTM.cz

#Juno #probe #breathtaking #pictures #Jupiters #moon #VTM.cz

The Juno probe recently managed to capture fascinating images of Jupiter’s moon Io. These could allow scientists to better understand one of the most volcanic worlds in the Solar System.

In the footage in question, you can see, among other things, lonely mountains, vast plains covered with sulfur or lava lakes. “I was amazed,” physicist Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute told The New York Times.

Io is very hot, and astronomers believe that an ocean of magma is hidden beneath its crust – a hypothesis that could be confirmed (or refuted) by the data collected by Juno.

In addition, there are hundreds of volcanoes on the moon’s surface that erupt from time to time – another thing that researchers are very interested in.

“By combining data from this flyby with our previous observations, the Juno science team can study how volcanoes on Io are changing,” Bolton commented.

“We find out how often they explode, how bright and hot they are, how the shape of their lava flows changes, and how Io’s activity is related to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere,” he added.