The keys to understanding the conflict in the Red Sea with the Yemen Houthis

#keys #understanding #conflict #Red #Sea #Yemen #Houthis

In a show of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war, and in an attempt to put economic pressure on Tel-Aviv, Houthi rebels have attacked more than twenty commercial ships in the Red Sea due to their links with Israel, since mid-2010. November.

The importance of the Red Sea – delimited to the north by the Suez Canal and to the south by the Strait of Bab el Mandeb – is capital for global trade: more than 19,000 cargo ships sail through its waters annually, which represents 11% of traffic. global maritime, in addition to being the fastest route between Asian ports and the Mediterranean.

It also has a specific weight in terms of energy supply, since around 12% of the world’s crude oil supply and 8% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by sea pass through this area, so The interruption of the passage of ships represents a disruption for energy-importing countries.

At the moment it is estimated that freight traffic in the area has been reduced by 46% in recent weeks.

In fact, the US and the United Kingdom justify their intervention precisely as a formula to respond to an “international challenge” launched by the Houthis, which threatens global trade. At the moment it has already been detected that numerous shipping companies are changing their routes and an increase in prices is perceived, with the implications that this has for the entire chain.

Who are the Houthis? Where are you from?

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (Followers of God), make up an armed Shiite political tribal movement in Yemen whose Sunni government they have faced for decades by considering themselves marginalized.

The Houthis expelled the Government from the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 after the outbreak of the Yemen war, which intensified in 2015 with the intervention of a military alliance led by Saudi Arabia in favor of the internationally recognized Executive and which has lost a large part from the north and west of the Arab country. Both the Houthis and government troops continue to face each other in the war, although its intensity has decreased after agreeing to a truce in 2022 which, despite the fact that it expired a few months later, has largely been maintained.

The group is estimated to represent between 30 and 50 percent of Yemen’s 25 million people, the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula.

Why is the conflict exploding now?

Following the war between Israel and Hamas that began in October 2023, the Houthis positioned themselves in favor of the Palestinian militia with the launch of cruise missiles and drones against Israel.

They are backed by Iran, and their attacks have also been supported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On the contrary, The Government of Yemen accused the Houthi rebels this Friday of “dragging the country into a scenario of military confrontation” after the bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom of the country.