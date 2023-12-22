The killers of the Bulgarian student in London received life sentences

#killers #Bulgarian #student #London #received #life #sentences

The Central Criminal Court in London has handed down life sentences to the murderers of the Bulgarian student Gabriel Stoyanov, his mother Mariyana Petrova announced. The 21-year-old compatriot died last November after being stabbed on London’s Bromley Road as he walked home late at night.

Alfie Kibble, 18, and the 17-year-old boy who stabbed Stoyanov were given life sentences, which can be appealed after at least 14 years and nine months in prison. The name of the 17-year-old boy cannot be released because he is a minor, as well as the third person involved in the attack, who was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison.

Stoyanov found himself on a bus with his attackers, who at that moment were 14, 16 and 17 years old. An argument ensues between them, after which the Bulgarian gets off, and the three continue to ride for two more stops. Stoyanov and his friend, with whom he was with, entered a fast food restaurant, and the attackers went to the home of one of them and took a bottle, a motorcycle chain and a knife. Armed with these objects, they wait for the Bulgarian to leave the restaurant and attack him.

Street camera footage presented at trial showed the student flinching slightly when he saw them but continuing to walk home. He was first attacked with a bottle by the youngest, then with a chain by the eldest, and finally the third boy fatally stabbed him in the chest. The three escaped, and Stoyanov died the next day in hospital.