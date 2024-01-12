The kitty cut is the biggest hair trend of 2024 (and suits everyone)

#kitty #cut #biggest #hair #trend #suits

Be warned, there is a good chance that you will also be itching to visit the hairdresser.

The kitty cut hairstyle



Hair down to your buttocks, a short spicy haircut or a fresh bob: tastes differ, and everyone does his/her/its head justice with a different hairstyle. Yet there are hairstyles that look fantastic on absolutely everyone, and the kitty cut is one of them. What makes the hairstyle so nice is that the rounded layers frame your face, as it were, making the shape of your face even more beautiful. Moreover, it is often cut to the collarbone, which is why many people consider the hairstyle trend to be sensual.

Recurring hairstyle trend



While the bob was all the rage last year, the kitty cut – which is just a little longer – is the new hair trend of 2024. For some, this trend is not new, everyone had it in the 70s. More trends from that time are currently making a comeback and we don’t mind that at all.

Which hair length suits your face best?



Although in most cases the kitty cut falls just above or on the collarbone, it is especially important that you look carefully at what suits your face and head shape best. It is always wise to ask your hairdresser for advice about this, so that you can be sure that you leave happy. In any case, if you decide to join the haircut trend, it is useful to purchase a hairdryer brush. This way you ensure that your hair always looks good; even if you’re having a bad hair day. Oh, but don’t forget to apply a heat protectant to your strands beforehand. It would be a shame if your hair were damaged.

The biggest hairstyle trend of 2024



We can imagine that you are now very enthusiastic and perhaps even convinced. If you have a visit to the hairdresser planned, it would be nice to have some inspiration. We list a number of beautiful variants of the kitty cut for you:

Mariska (56) has stopped dying her hair and asks the metamorphosis team for advice. With her beautiful new haircut, Mariska shows how you can look radiant with gray hair and curls. Want to see more Happy New Me? Then go to Libelle.nl/Happy-new-me

Source: Haarvisie

January 12, 2024

Also read