The Kuomintang made great efforts to consolidate its natal district before the election. Lin Guoqing expressed his support for the marquis for the first time | udn2024 Presidential Legislative Election

#Kuomintang #great #efforts #consolidate #natal #district #election #Lin #Guoqing #expressed #support #marquis #time #udn2024 #Presidential #Legislative #Election

The Chiayi election campaign has entered a fever pitch. The Kuomintang held a “Night of Unity” rally in Chiayi City tonight. Chiayi County Party Committee Chairman Weng Chongjun, party legislator candidate Zhan Wanzhen, and non-party legislator candidatesLin GuoqingThey all showed up to seek support from voters.Lin Guoqing publicly expressed his support for the children of Chiayi for the first timeHou Youyitens of thousands of people waved national flags at the scene, showing full momentum.

Lin Guoqing said that people are hometown relatives and water is the sweetness of hometown. Although Chiayi City was upgraded 42 years ago, the fate of Chiayi County and City is still connected. For the first time in 400 years, Chiayi children ran for president. Hou Youyi had no interest in politics at all in the past and devoted his life to serving the country. Serving the country, now that I can’t stand it anymore, I have no hesitation to stand up and run for office on behalf of the citizens of Chiayi County. I must fully support Hou Youyi, a descendant of Chiayi County.

Lin Guoqing also said that many people were sad in the last election, and all the regrets from 4 years ago must be recovered this time. He not only bears the expectations of Chiayi people, but also represents all Taiwanese people to break the black gold politics, put an end to the powerful dynasty, and break the The clearly stated expectations are not only to change Chiayi, but also to change the destiny of Taiwan. I hope everyone will work together to regain the glory and pride of Chiayi people.

Zhan Wanzhen said that in recent years, the Democratic Progressive Party has been fully in power, and there is no policy that cannot be promoted, and there is no bill that cannot be passed. However, during the epidemic, everyone lacked vaccines, and they made money from vaccines. Everyone lacked rapid screening, and they made money from rapid screening. They only wanted to continue their political power. Not caring about the common people, the DPP voting force also imported pigs, blocked vaccine procurement, opposed openness and transparency in high-end review, and only focused on stock speculation.

Zhan Wanzhen also said that the DPP said before the election that it would not distinguish between parties, but after the election it was clear. It has deceived Taiwanese too many times in the past eight years, and we cannot be deceived again this time. The DPP has always regarded Chiayi as a big ticket. Cang, I want to win 100,000 votes this time and have the highest number of votes in Taiwan. Democratic politics cannot be done like this. We must use our votes to support Hou Youyi and replace the DPP.

Weng Chongjun said that he has served as a legislator for eight terms and has a deep understanding that in the past eight years, the government has been the most daring and bad. It has made money on vaccines, rapid screening and masks. There is also a company with a capital of 500,000 yuan that imports eggs worth hundreds of millions of yuan. The government Lending is guaranteed to make money. We must overthrow this kind of political party that “eats copper and eats iron.” We must unite and support No. 3 Hou Youyi so that Chiayi people can have their first president. Before the election, the Kuomintang made great efforts to consolidate Chiayi’s original district, with tens of thousands of people swarming in and waving national flags to show their momentum. Reporter Yu Chenghan/Photography The Kuomintang was campaigning hard to consolidate Chiayi’s natal district before the election, with tens of thousands of people pouring in to show their momentum and wave national flags.Reporter Yu Chenghan/Photography

👉The forefront of the 2024 election campaign

▪ A must-read guide to voting! Presidential candidates master policies in 12 major areas at once New



▪ I decided to vote for him during the street interview/presidential election for no other reason: simply because I like him.



▪ What is a party ticket? Get __% of the party vote to…



▪ Will the election result be in the hands of young people? Voting rates in 2016 and 2020 are directly “1 level worse”

Hou Youyi Lin Guoqing

related news

Alleging that Han Kuo-yu’s remarks were maliciously misinterpreted by the Kuomintang: If the green camp does not smear it, there will be no election

President Tsai calls for support for Lai Xiao and the Democratic Progressive Party to win a majority in Congress so that Taiwan can go far

Chinese satellite flies over South Taiwan Hsiao Meiqin sweeps the streets in Changhua and gets towels “Don’t mess with Taiwan”

The Kuomintang’s Chiayi unity campaign Zhu Lilun satirized: The DPP election situation is raising alarm

popular articles

Huang Shanshan revealed that the boss of Dongsen proposed a by-election for the mayor of New Taipei City. If you support it, you will definitely be elected.

Is the identification of Luo Zhizheng’s indecent videos released? You Shuhui posted “Oh~GG!”

Find a parking space for the party!Famous mouthpiece Li Zhenghao rushed to the Wu Zheng platform to remind passers-by that he bumped into a 60-year-old woman.

Ahead of traditional invoicing!United News releases probability allocation model to preemptively predict the results of the 2024 general election

United Daily News Black and White Collection/Steal money and return it as merit

The Kuomintang made a grand pre-election campaign to consolidate its natal district. Lin Guoqing expressed his support for the marquis for the first time.

See more

FB discussion board