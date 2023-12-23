the La Nuova Ferrara guide

#Nuova #Ferrara #guide

Ferrara The Christmas holidays are arriving, a period par excellence dedicated to lunches, dinners and moments of conviviality. Never like in recent weeks has thediet suffers a “shock”, with frequent binges and reduction, in some cases, of sporting activity. But Attention not to overdo it: like every year theLocal Health Authority remember the importance of respecting some simple rules, to start 2024 well both from the point of view physicist That feeding.

For this reason it is essential to follow some recommendations to spend these days of celebration without giving up on the pleasures of the palate and of being together, but with an eye on one’s own salute. First of all, it is recommended not to subscribe to physical activity and healthy eating.

To maintain physical fitness:

1) Take a walk of at least 30 minutes every day, especially on days when you have eaten a little more, respecting digestion times.

Maintain and attend structured activities as much as possible (gym, walking groups, swimming pool, etc.).

2) Accompany the activity with healthy and natural foods, avoiding the use of food supplements or limiting them only to cases where there is a medical prescription.

3) Avoid prolonged sedentary behavior: if we have to remain seated for a long time we take small active breaks of 5 minutes. For example: getting up and sitting down from the chair ten times in a row; while standing, lift one knee and then the other forward alternately; open your arms laterally, moving them away and towards your body.

4) During traditional trips out of town we look for strategies to stay active: parking far from the place to visit, using the bicycle during holiday trips, using the stairs when visiting relatives.

5) Transform moments of socialization into walks to tell and listen to relatives and friends.

For a healthy diet:

1) Moderate portions to also reduce waste: on holidays bring to the table an appetizer, a first course, a second course, a couple of side dishes, fresh fruit and a dessert. It is not necessary to exaggerate with the quantities, this way you will not exceed the calories and there will not be an excess of leftovers.

2) Listen to your body: stop eating when you feel full. Don’t let yourself be attracted by everything you see on the table, the body knows how to recognize when it has reached its limit and its needs.

3) Use common sense: if the meals on holidays will be abundant, plan the rest lightly, preferring foods of plant origin such as cereal and legume soups, raw or cooked vegetables, fresh fruit, wholemeal bread. By doing so, any caloric excesses will be contained, rebalancing the functionality of the digestive system.

4) Don’t give weight… to the scales: during the holidays it is normal to gain 1-2 kg, but this is not due to an accumulation of body fat, even following large meals. Everything will be resolved within a couple of weeks without having to impose too restrictive diets (detox, fasting, etc.), but simply by returning to balanced eating habits.

5) Enjoy the holidays: conviviality is an integral part of the fundamental principles of the Mediterranean diet.