The labor market, forecasts for the next decade. Disappearing jobs

#labor #market #forecasts #decade #Disappearing #jobs

The labor market is constantly changing. Last year, Romania registered an absolute record in terms of the number of employment contracts. During the coming years, it will be influenced by various social aspects, experts say.

Labor market. Outlook for the coming years

In the near future, the population aged over 65 who will remain in the labor market will triple. It is clearly shown by the data of Cedefop, the decentralized agency of the European Union. The structure is committed to periodic analyzes on the labor market. Recent data shows that seniors will work longer. At the same time, the country’s severe aging process would be accelerated, says researcher Cătălin Ghinăraru, referring to Cedefop data.

“The good part is that the employed population is growing and will increase by about 1% per year, which means an annual increase above the EU-27 average,” the researcher claims.

Labor market. Photo source: EVZ Archive

Moreover, in the coming years, labor supply and demand will reach a tipping point. The growing number of graduates in Romania will face a labor market that will not meet their requirements, in relation to their training. Concretely, although there will be positions for those with higher education, they will be difficult to fill. In such a context, many future graduates could be in a situation to accept to work in positions with a low level of qualification.

Areas sought for employment

The fields that will see a significant rise in the coming years are: information and communications, as well as the real estate, research and banking sectors. The sought after fields for employment in the next decade are sales, construction, transport and administration. Of these, a third of the positions will be allocated to employees with a higher qualification.

Labor market. Photo source: EVZ Archive

The labor market, affected by the decrease in the population

According to estimates, Romania’s population will decrease by 9% to 35. European officials predict a significant decrease in the population aged 15-54 and an increase in the over-65 population.

Thus, the fluctuations on the labor market in Romania will be influenced by the aging of the population.