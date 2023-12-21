“The lack of recognition is poison for the next generation”

#lack #recognition #poison #generation

At 6:20 a.m., when my RegioExpress left the Geneva quay, 200 kilometers away, at Domaine de Courtemelon, Vincent Boillat and his brother-in-law had already milked their 60 cows and fed their 35 sows and piglets. At 7:30 a.m., as the InterCity 1513 passed Yverdon-les-Bains, the family delivered fresh milk to the Develier cheese factory, a few kilometers from their home. It is there that 4,500 wheels of organic Gruyère AOP are molded each year.

Three quarters of an hour later, while I was swallowing a vacuum-packed pain au chocolat from a vending machine in Bienne, the Boillat family gathered for breakfast. Its daily appointment to organize the work day by receiving a dose of caffeine. A morning routine in the very traditional – but no less demanding – world of dairy farming. And yet, in the Jura commune of Courtételle, in the Sorne valley, there is an air of revolution.

Every morning, the cows are fed and milked before going to pasture. | Heidi.news / Nina Schretr

Calf igloos, agricultural sheds and biogas plant

The operation looks like what one might imagine of a farm that would combine family tradition and productivity. Here, we live from milk, pig breeding and cereal cultivation, on 70 hectares (20 of which are crops). The Jura is renowned for hosting the largest agricultural holdings, when the Swiss average hovers around 22 hectares. In this picture of hay, calf igloos, napping piglets and agricultural sheds, one element stands out: two enormous vats under construction.

The Domaine de Courtemelon with the piglet huts, the sheds and, in the background, the methanizer tanks under construction. | Heidi.news / Nina Schretr

“This is a future biogas installation, which will be produced from slurry and manure from neighboring farmers, as well as green waste from the region”, explains Vincent Boillat. The 36-year-old breeder has bright eyes and looks rested, even though he put on his boots before 6 a.m.

Installed in partnership with the umbrella association of agricultural biogas producers (Ökostrom Schweiz), Energie du Jura (natural gas supplier) and two local farmers, the installation should produce nearly 8 GWh each year from 2024. The biogas produced by fermentation a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide which will be directly injected into the local network – a first of its kind in French-speaking Switzerland.

The methanizer should produce 10% of the gas consumed in the region, from slurry, manure and green waste from neighboring farmers. | Heidi.news / Nina Schretr The tanks will be supplied with 20,000 tonnes of farm fertilizer and green waste brought by neighbors. At full capacity, the methanizer should produce 10% of the gas consumed in the region. “Valuing grassland with cows, and waste into biogas, these are cycles that make sense at an ecological and agronomic level”confides my guide.

The whole family gets involved

He manages the operation with his sister Emilie Beuret and her husband, Olivier Beuret. Visiting the farm means meeting the entire Boillat family, who have worked on the farm since 1985 and took over in 2001 (rented). Xavier, the father, originally from Franches-Montagnes, enters the living room to say a word about a technical problem with an agricultural machine. Josette, the mother, comes out of the kitchen to bring a plate of small pieces of gruyere and bread carefully arranged. Even little Simon, a red-headed toddler who resists the call of a nap in his stroller. So Vincent wants to emphasize this: “Individual photo portraits are not representative of all the collective work.”

This is also carefully organized. No more dusty filing cabinets or tasks written in the brain: the trio relies on the Cloud, where operating documents, shared tasks are stored (if the weather is nice and when it rains), not to mention the FarmX application to rent a spreader or weeder to neighbors. “If I lose my Natel, I’m lost!” laughs the one who also keeps precise monitoring of his hours dedicated to operations or his external mandates with his phone.

The dairy cows return from the pasture, in the middle of the construction site. Each year, the Domaine de Courtemelon produces 4,500 wheels of organic Gruyère AOP. | Heidi.news / Nina Schretr The noise from the construction site hardly disturbs the cows returning from the pasture, led by Lou. “She’s our apprentice, she’s in her first year, indicates my interlocutor. He smiles: Did you know that almost a third of people in CFC training are women? In 10-15 years, there will be many more women running farms. This is a good thing.”

An SARL rather than being a sole operator

Moreover, Vincent Boillat is not the only farmer. The farm belongs to an SARL, Domaine de Courtemelon, founded in 2020 to facilitate the takeover of the father’s farm. Emilie, Olivier and Vincent are co-partners. The legal form is still rare in the sector, when we know that the overwhelming majority of Swiss farms are individual companies.

“It makes it possible to very clearly separate the agricultural sector from the private domain. (no personal liability in case of debts, editor’s note.) and to integrate young people who want to take responsibility, without being alone, by buying shares in the company”, lists Vincent Boillat. Not to mention the possibility of having a second LPP pillar, by deducting contributions from the salary, or simply of taking parental or sick leave. Above all, it means no longer taking sole responsibility for running a farm. “The biggest step to take is to no longer work alone.”

The model is emulated. “The forms of limited company or SARL are increasing in the Jura, observes François Monin, director of the canton’s Agricultural Chamber, AgriJura. Whereas it was a bit taboo in agriculture, at least until recently.”

“The new generation wants a better life balance”

The sector is going through a major… and lasting crisis. Every two days, three dairy farms go out of business. And this has been happening for years. In a quarter of a century, half of Swiss dairy farms have disappeared, reaching 17,600 last year. This structural evolution is the most important, in comparison with cereal crops or the breeding of other animals.

“The problem does not only arise in the production of industrial milk, but also for milk with higher added value, which will for example be used to produce tête de monk or Gruyère”, confides François Monin. Himself the son of a farmer, he sees in this structural evolution an evolution of our relationship to work. “It’s not only the low price of milk that makes people stop, but also the workload in breeding. The new generation of farmers has the same aspirations as other young people in society, they want a better balance in life.”

“We have a big problem, agrees Francis Egger, vice-director of the Swiss Peasants’ Union. The constraints of dairy production no longer correspond to the expectations of young people regarding their approach to work.” How to keep the Swiss symbol? It lists: “Having farms allowing staff to be available, or inter-farm collaborations to have family vacations and weekends, the development of the robotization of certain tasks (milking or feeding, for example) or an agricultural emergency service, etc.”

“The worst thing is when you have a wedding in the family!”

Vincent, Emilie and Olivier each benefit from a full weekend every two weeks. Plus a week in summer, and a long weekend in winter for skiing. It doesn’t seem like much, but it’s already more than other dairy farmers. “The worst thing is when you have a family wedding, because we all have to be there!”laughs the one who confides, suddenly more serious, having difficulty finding labor to take care of the animals.

Vincent Boillat insists on the collective work carried out as a family on the estate. | Heidi.news / Nina Schretr The spontaneous smile fades when we talk about the next generation of farmers in our parents’ living room, among the wedding portraits and the earthenware installed on the sideboard. “There is a level of fed up among young breeders, calmly explains my interlocutor, who is also involved in AgriJura and the committee of the Swiss Farmers’ Union. We are the subject of constant criticism, regarding the climate, antibiotics, animal welfare… Even though we try to do our best, and with a lot of passion. We get little recognition from everyone.” The blue gaze lost its warmth. “To motivate the next generation, it’s poison.”

The sector is not free from criticism, however, the breeder recognizes. But in an atmosphere where the debate is more about confrontation than exchange, he advocates dialogue and the importance of the human factor in this difficult profession. It is only at this price that we will motivate new breeders. Besides, his two daughters will not follow his path “only if they want to”, assures the graduate of a master’s degree in agronomy. The future of the sector is uncertain, but one thing is certain for Vincent Boillat: the family will remain a pillar of the farm. And the family farm that of Switzerland.