The language of butterflies

#language #butterflies

Los students from the Balearic Islands do not perform in mathematics, reading and science. At least those in the 4th year of ESO. That is to say, the fifteen-year-old students of the Archipelago can’t figure it out, they can’t even remotely read more than a sentence on Tiktok, and scientific mysteries don’t fit in their heads. They obtain worse results in the Canary Islands, the other pole of tourist attraction in a country dedicated to this economy. And in the caboose those from Catalonia. It is the map drawn by the PISA report, which evaluates academic performance worldwide in the three subjects. The pandemic is the answer to the disaster they say.

I’ve rarely given this kind of credit much credit. statistics which are based on more or less significant samples with respect to the total population. Are 1,999 4th year ESO students in the Balearic Islands representative of the school population in this group? Schoolchildren fail in mathematics. The reports approve but perhaps with some trap.

Beyond PISA Reality spreads and it shows the little interest that a good part of the students have in a fundamental discipline, reading, to understand mathematics and science. If we don’t read it will be difficult for us to dream and without dreams we are doomed to consensual slavery.

Las classrooms are rioted. We have gone from making waves with mobile devices to cornering them. Once again we will take out the pencil sharpeners and return to the notebooks. I love writing with pencil, pen, pen and on paper. I remember that on one occasion Arturo Pérez Reverte called me out for not recording the interview he was doing with him. The academic feared that he would distort his words, and if so he could always defend me with a recording in case of litigation. We were having a joke. I never paid attention to him. My professional life fits in hundreds of notebooks.

It’s going back to writing, to the line, to the line, to the drawing and at the same time we relate to someone who claims to be there but may be a humanoid. Who assures us that the person teaching is not a robot, even that the students are also one? I pass by my neighbors and I still recognize them. I look in the mirror and I still think I’m me. Let’s go back to PISA.

From the trade unionism At school, in addition to reducing technology in classes, it is requested to give weight to the teacher. Teachers, teachers of the world unite. You are the key. Sure? Do you remember the movie Butterfly Language? Jose Luis Cuerda? In it, the protagonist, a republican teacher, manages to wake up a sleepy student, especially when they leave the classroom and immerse themselves in nature. The relationship between teacher and student is luminous until the black shadow of war arrives, the Francoists take over the town, arrest the teacher. To avoid suspicion, the boy ends up throwing stones at his teacher. Where were the teachings?